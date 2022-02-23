Texas beaches left off of ‘favorite beaches for 2022’ roundup

Hawaii and California beaches make up more than half of the top 10 beaches in the U.S. (Stephen Simpson/Getty Images)

Tripadvisor ranked the 10 best beaches for 2022 in the U.S. and no Texas beaches made the cut. The number one beach in the nation is Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area in Hawaii, the company said in a Feb. 23 press release .

Hawaiian beaches make up four of the top 10, while two beaches in California, Moonstone Beach and La Jolla Cove, also made the list. Other beaches rounding out the top 10 include Siesta Beach in Florida, Driftwood Beach in Georgia, Ruby Beach in Washington and Cannon Beach in Oregon.

“This list has something for everyone, because it was determined by the millions of different travelers all over the world reviewing their favorite beaches on Tripadvisor throughout 2021,” said Christine Maguire, Vice President of Global Media Business at Tripadvisor, in the release. “Although last year was still far from 'normal,' these are the beaches travelers visited and loved more than any others.”

The company also ranked the top 10 beaches in the world, with Grace Bay Beach in Turks and Caicos taking the top spot. Brazil is well represented in the ranking, with three beaches making the top 10.

Cuba, Australia, Aruba, India, U.S. Virgin Islands and Italy each have one beach ranked in the top 10 beaches in the world.

Tripadvisor ranked the beaches based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings on its site from Jan. 1, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2021, the release said.