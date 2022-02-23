Winter Storm Warning in effect as ice forecast for parts of Ark., Mo., Tn.

UPDATE : A flood warning has been issued for Shelby and Fayette County until 6 p.m

UPDATE : A flood warning has been issued for Tate and Tunica County until 9 a.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at noon Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday as ice, sleet and freezing rain moves over areas north and west of Memphis.

Memphis, and much of Mississippi and West Tennessee, will likely only see rain. But north of Interstate 40 and west of the Mississippi River, it’s a different story.

Up to a quarter-inch of ice may accumulate in northeast Arkansas and the bootheel of Missouri, the National Weather Service says.

By Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement agencies in Arkansas were already reporting that road conditions were deteriorating.

Several Arkansas, Tennessee and Missouri counties are under the Winter Storm Warning. Crittenden, Tipton and Dyer counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Keep up with weather alerts such as Warnings and Watches here.

Some school districts in Arkansas began announcing closures Wednesday. Keep up with school closings here.

