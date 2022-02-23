Two Iowa State freshmen arrested, face charges after social media threats against campus buildings

Two Iowa State University students whom law enforcement authorities said are not connected to one another both face the same felony charge of a threat of terrorism after their alleged involvement with anonymous posts on a social media platform.

Investigators and the Story County Attorney concluded there was enough probable cause to arrest and charge Abdullateef Malallah, 18, and Ty Jerman, 19, both of Ames, each with one count of threat of terrorism, after posts the two freshmen allegedly made on Yik Yak.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, a post was made that said "Some of y'all are ok, don't come to carver tomorrow 4:30pm," according to court documents.

Carver Hall is an academic building located in the heart of campus that houses space for several departments, including general instruction, mathematics, liberal arts and sciences, and music, as well as maintenance services.

The Iowa State University Police Department said in a news release that it received a report about the Yik Yak post at approximately 6 p.m.

Numerous staff, students and parents contacted campus police and university administrators due to implied threats of a shooting or bomb, according to court documents.

"Professors canceled or moved classes due fear and concern for their safety," the documents added.

Campus police and a university spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how many instances there were of classes having been canceled or moved.

More: Ames, ISU police study finds disproportional arrest data but little evidence of traffic stop bias

Iowa State police worked with the FBI and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation overnight Monday to identify and monitor the people who made the posts, and "police determined it was not necessary to close the university and worked with building administrators to implement safety measures as a precaution," according to campus police's news release.

A second anonymous post — a reply to the first post — was reported a few hours after the first, stating, "Forget carver. Don't go to parks at 3pm. Especially don't go to the coffee shop," referencing Parks Library on campus, according to court documents.

Malallah allegedly made the original Yik Yak post about Carver Hall as a joke, while Jerman allegedly independently authored the reply post about the library, also for humor, the documents added.

The language of the posts was "nearly identical" to a 4Chan post by the person who killed nine people and himself and injured eight others in 2015 in a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseberg, Ore., according to court documents.

Police said there's no indication this week's threats entailed plans to actually commit violence.

Bond has been set at $250,000 cash for both Iowa State students.

One of the students is studying community and regional planning, and the other industrial engineering. One lives on campus and the other does not.

As of Wednesday, Jerman and Malallah were being represented by public defenders, with preliminary court hearings scheduled in March.

Phillip Sitter covers education for the Ames Tribune, including Iowa State University and PreK-12 schools in Ames and elsewhere in Story County. Phillip can be reached via email at psitter@gannett.com. He is on Twitter @pslifeisabeauty.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Two Iowa State freshmen arrested, face charges after social media threats against campus buildings