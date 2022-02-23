Aiming to reduce myocarditis cases, CDC says it's OK to wait 8 weeks between COVID shots

As the omicron surge continues to settle down and COVID cases fall nationally, federal officials are loosening federal masking guidelines. According to the CDC’s updated guidance, nearly 72 percent of Americans live in places where they no longer need to mask up indoors. The guidelines specify that masks aren’t needed inside when COVID risk levels are at the designated “low” level. For areas at medium risk levels, people with underlying conditions are advised to talk to health-care professionals about whether masks are necessary. Communities that are still at high levels of COVID-19 are advised to wear masks in public indoor settings, like schools and hospitals. “We are in a stronger place as a nation when it comes to protecting our communities and ourselves against severe disease,” the CDC said.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO