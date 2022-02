Two of comedy’s biggest names are coming to Bethlehem soon. The Wind Creek Event Center announced on Tuesday that comedy icons Kevin Hart and Chris Rock will each be making their way to South Bethlehem in the coming months. Hart is scheduled for an early and late show on both March 12 and March 13, and Rock will take the stage on both April 20 and April 21.

