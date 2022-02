The number of Empire State residents who are hospitalized due to the coronavirus has fallen to its lowest level since in weeks. According to Governor Hochul's office, there are just over 2,500 people receiving treatment for the illness which is the smallest total since right before Thanksgiving. The statewide COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped below 2 % and the seven-day average infection rate in the Capital Region is 3.8 %. Governor Hochul is urging people not to let their guard down against the illness and to get vaccinated or a booster shot if they haven't already.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO