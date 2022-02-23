McLendon-Chisholm Helicopter Egg Drop set for April 9

ROCKWALL, TX (Feb. 22, 2022) Rockwall Farmers Market will open for the season on Saturday, May 7, 8 a.m. to noon, in the historic downtown Rockwall square by the courthouse. Rockwall Farmers Market was established in 2008 by the Friends of Downtown Rockwall and has been a Saturday morning staple! The market is run by volunteers, with assistance from the City of Rockwall and Rockwall County, it has grown to over 35 vendors. It has become one of the area’s most popular destinations for locals to purchase fresh produce and specialty foods such as grass-fed meats, fresh baked artisans breads, farm eggs, seafood, honey, jams, pasta, tamales to name just a few.

ROCKWALL, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO