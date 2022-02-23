ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ tackles ‘Avengers: Endgame’ as Vudu’s most pre-ordered title ever

ktbb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the movie is still raking in the dough in theaters, fans apparently can't wait to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home at home. The $1.83 billion-grossing Sony film has become the most pre-ordered title in the history of Vudu,...

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Samuel L Jackson says the Academy should give Spider-Man: No Way Home an Oscar

Samuel L Jackson has said Spider-Man: No Way Home deserves an Oscar award.The actor has again defended Marvel films against criticism that they do not count as cinema. In October 2019, Martin Scorsese attracted backlash after stating that Marvel films are “not cinema”. Francis Ford Coppola later doubled-down on the filmmaker’s remarks, calling superhero movies “despicable”.Jackson – who has made 10 appearances as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – opened up about his thoughts on the attitude toward superhero films in an interview with The Sunday Times.“All movies are valid,” Jackson said. “Some go to the cinema...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home: Official Concept Art for Tobey Maguire's Costume Released

Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally released some official concept art for Tobey Maguire's version of the character. Billed as "Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" in marketing material, the Sam Raimi variant was a massively fan-requested element for the film. Luckily, the MCU feature did not disappoint as both Maguire's Spider-Man and Andrew Garfield's "Amazing" renditions ended up alongside Tom Holland's version of Peter Parker on the big screen. Clearly, this was a project that all three actors had great respect for. Maguire specifically talked about what led him back to the tights after all these years in an exclusive interview with Marvel.com after the release of the film. Sometimes all it takes is the right conversation to get the ball rolling. Check out the concept art from artist Christian Cordella down below.
MOVIES
The Independent

Benedict Cumberbatch says he once doubted Spider-Man: No Way Home’s success

Benedict Cumberbatch has said that he doubted the buzz around Spider-Man: No Way Home before its billion dollar release in December. In the film, Cumberbatch reprised his Marvel Cinematic Universe role of Doctor Strange, alongside Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.With box office numbers still drastically below pre-pandemic levels, No Way Home’s record-breaking success was greeted with relief by many in the film industry. The film has now taken in more than $1.8bn worldwide (£1.3bn). Cumberbatch recalled expressing scepticism before the film’s release when Marvel executives voiced their hopes that No Way Home would reinvigorate the cinema industry.“I think when [Marvel boss...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Willem Dafoe
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pre Order#Sony Pictures#Fandango#No Way Home#Sd#Hdx#K Uhd#Avengers#Abc Audio
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in Plunging, Strapless Gown and Hidden Sky-High Boots at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga popped on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. The “House of Gucci” star is nominated for her work in the drama film, both for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophies. The Academy Award-winning actress arrived in a sharp white Armani gown, which folded out with two triangular accents to create a plunging neckline. A sparkling structured bustier created a strapless silhouette. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a flowing...
CELEBRITIES
The Week

Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes the 3rd-highest grossing film in the U.S. ever

Two months after its debut, Spider-Man: No Way Home is swinging past Avatar at the domestic box office. The Marvel blockbuster grossed more than $1 million on Monday, bringing its total domestic earnings to $760.9 million, according to Deadline and Variety. That puts it above the $760.5 million domestic gross of James Cameron's Avatar, officially making No Way Home the third-highest grossing film at the North American box office ever.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

It’s Official: Spider-Man: No Way Home Just Topped Avatar For A Major Box Office Milestone

In a time when movies have struggled to scoop up money from theatrical runs, Spider-Man: No Way Home has proven to be the exception to the rule. Tom Holland’s third Spider-Man movie, and sixth outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe overall, has had a box office run so impressive, it would be a big deal even if movie theaters weren’t still dealing with the pandemic. Now No Way Home can add another milestone to its list of accomplishments: making more money domestically than Avatar.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Avatar
ComicBook

Blue's Clues Fans Compare Movie To Spider-Man No Way Home

Blue's Big City Adventure has people thinking about Spider-Man: No Way Home. Paramount revealed the kids' show is getting a movie on their streaming service today. The sight of Steve, Joe, and Josh all together was enough to give fans visions of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield all over again. It's hard not to note some of the similarities. However, Nick Jr. and the larger network have been leaning into the larger nostalgia around the three hosts for months now. Still, it wouldn't be a surprise to see fans posting screen grabs and clips whenever the Big City Adventure gets rolling later this year. Check out some of the best responses down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Holland's Uncharted Will Have One Major Box Office Advantage Over Spider-Man: No Way Home

Uncharted will carry one big advantage over Spider-Man: No Way Home during its theatrical run. China will allow the Tom Holland movie to screen in the country, an opportunity not afforded to the last MCU feature. March 14th will see the movie release In China after opening in 15 international markets last weekend. The Sony property managed to bring home $22 million and that total will only grow over time. It also signals a bit of a shift for China as it relates to big blockbusters. The Batman will also see a March release after some speculation about it getting left out of the territory as well. It will be interesting to monitor if these massive films are back or if these two movies are the exception to the rule. However, there's no doubt this can only help Uncharted as it gets the wind in its sails from such a large market coming open unexpectedly.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

Spider-Man's Kirsten Dunst addresses No Way Home absence

Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers follow. Kirsten Dunst has weighed in on a possible return to the Spider-Man franchise following her absence from No Way Home. The Power of the Dog star was rumoured to reprise her role of Mary Jane Watson – the character she played opposite Tobey Maguire in the Spider-Man trilogy directed by Sam Raimi – in the 2021 movie.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home writers address Venom's MCU future

Spider-Man: No Way Home writers Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna have discussed the future of Venom within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In one of No Way Home's post-credits stings, Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock is spotted sinking drinks at a bar before being zapped back to his own universe, leaving behind a remnant of the symbiote.
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

Lady Gaga just showed her real skin texture in an unfiltered makeup selfie

There seems to be a natural skin movement happening on Instagram at the moment – and we're so here for it. Over the past year, we’ve had Kourtney Kardashian’s 90s no makeup selfie, Hailey Bieber opening up about her sleep struggles with a natural selfie and Gigi Hadid’s glowing unfiltered selfie. Even last week, Gigi #blessed us with another makeup-free selfie while enjoying the sun during Milan Fashion Week.
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar+

Spider-Man: No Way Home's home release will include more Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

Sony has teased more of the upcoming home release of Spider-Man: No Way Home and, yes, we’re getting lots more footage featuring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. While exact details are scarce, Sony’s ‘Special Features Preview’ has rounded up what to expect from release when it hits digital storefronts on March 22 and arrives on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray from April 12.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy