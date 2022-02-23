‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ tackles ‘Avengers: Endgame’ as Vudu’s most pre-ordered title ever

Uncharted will carry one big advantage over Spider-Man: No Way Home during its theatrical run. China will allow the Tom Holland movie to screen in the country, an opportunity not afforded to the last MCU feature. March 14th will see the movie release In China after opening in 15 international markets last weekend. The Sony property managed to bring home $22 million and that total will only grow over time. It also signals a bit of a shift for China as it relates to big blockbusters. The Batman will also see a March release after some speculation about it getting left out of the territory as well. It will be interesting to monitor if these massive films are back or if these two movies are the exception to the rule. However, there's no doubt this can only help Uncharted as it gets the wind in its sails from such a large market coming open unexpectedly.

