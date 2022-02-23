‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ tackles ‘Avengers: Endgame’ as Vudu’s most pre-ordered title ever

Blue's Big City Adventure has people thinking about Spider-Man: No Way Home. Paramount revealed the kids' show is getting a movie on their streaming service today. The sight of Steve, Joe, and Josh all together was enough to give fans visions of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield all over again. It's hard not to note some of the similarities. However, Nick Jr. and the larger network have been leaning into the larger nostalgia around the three hosts for months now. Still, it wouldn't be a surprise to see fans posting screen grabs and clips whenever the Big City Adventure gets rolling later this year. Check out some of the best responses down below.
