Dunkin' Fans Are Divided Over Its Salted Caramel Announcement

There are two things most people love about Texas Roadhouse: the rolls and the steaks. The former is one of the first things to arrive at your table. You're greeted with a basket of fluffy, homemade dinner rolls served with the American chain restaurant's famous cinnamon butter. They're baked fresh every five minutes and are the perfect combination of sweet and salty (via Money Inc.). While you might be tempted to indulge in these complimentary starters, it's worth saving room for the main course. According to Texas Roadhouse, its menu consists of 44% steaks, including a variety of popular steak cuts from an 8-ounce New York Strip to the beefy 23-ounce Porterhouse T-Bone, per the restaurant. No matter which you choose, each steak is USDA quality and cooked to order.

