Recipe: King Cake Bread Pudding

WALA-TV FOX10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGot leftover king cake? Lucy Greer...

www.fox10tv.com

restorationnewsmedia.com

Book is filled with snack cake recipes

My sister and I love to talk about recipes and new cookbooks. Susan and I enjoy sharing successes in the kitchen and giving each other suggestions for recipes to try. Last month, I told her about a cookbook I had seen mentioned somewhere. “Small-Batch Snacking Cake Cookbook” by Aimee Broussard had piqued my interest. We both purchased the book online, and I’ve already made several recipes. As we each make recipes from the book, we will share tips and reviews of each cake.
RECIPES
Boston Globe

Recipe: Sour cream and chocolate chips make this banana bread more of a cake

The bananas on the counter are starting to turn brown, so now you have two choices. Peel them, pop them in a container, and freeze them for smoothies or for a banana bread in the future. Or just dive in and make banana bread right now. You don't have to pull out your mixer; this is a batter you stir in a big bowl. Chocolate chips make this loaf more of a cake than a bread, a bit of whole-wheat flour provides an earthy depth, and sour cream gives it an appealing crumb. It will keep several days wrapped in foil, for breakfasts or nibbling when you pass by.
RECIPES
The Citizens Voice

Recipe Test - Swedish Jam Cake

Back in early days of 1910, The Scranton Times released its annual, a book filled with all sorts of information and data associated with 1909, such as anthracite coal production, election results, daily news events and even a list of who died and on what day. The annual also included...
SCRANTON, PA
Keene Sentinel

Mardi Gras Royalty: The King Cake

If Mardi Gras means “Fat Tuesday” in French, then there should be no doubt that decadent food is at the center of this festive celebration that leads up to Lent, the six-week-long religious fast before Easter. Historically, prior to Lent, Christians would try to use up all of their eggs, milk, and butter before the fasting season. In the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and Canada, Mardi Gras is known as Shrove Tuesday, or Pancake Day, and includes feasting on rich foods like pancakes and crepes to use up those specific ingredients prior to the fast.
FESTIVAL
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
CBS Philly

New Jersey Couple Finds Pearl Worth Thousands During Dinner At The Lobster House In Cape May

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — Imagine you’re in the middle of dinner eating seafood and you bite into something worth more than the bill. That’s what happened to one couple down The Shore recently. “It’s like a once in a lifetime event,” Maria Spressler said. Last Sunday, Michael Spressler ordered his usual appetizer, a dozen clams on the half shell.   “I was down to the 12th one and when I picked it up on the fork it looked kinda heavy, but I didn’t think nothing of it,” Michael Spressler said. “Then when I started to eat it I noticed something was in my...
CAPE MAY, NJ
Williamson Source

12 Places to Buy a King Cake

A big part of the Mardi Gras celebration is the King Cake. It’s a tradition that is thought to have been brought to New Orleans from France in 1870. Typically, a King Cake is an oval-shaped bakery delicacy, often described as a cross between a coffee cake and a French pastry that is as rich in history as it is in flavor.
FRANKLIN, TN
recipesgram.com

Strawberry Tiramisu Cake Recipe

This strawberry tiramisu is definitely one of my favorite strawberry desserts. Rich, fruity, and creamy – simply delicious! And you will need only 30 minutes to prepare it. Easy to make and so refreshing! Here is the recipe:. Servings 8. Ingredients:. For the strawberry juice:. 1 teaspoon fresh lemon...
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Easy Mini King Cakes

Spread butter mixture evenly over each rectangle, not going all the way to the edges. Start at the bottom of each long edge and roll tightly into a 10-inch log, sealing any open seams. Bring the ends of each roll together to form an oval shape, making sure you press tightly to seal so the filling doesn't ooze out in the air fryer and burn.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Tried-and-True Slow-Cooker Bread Recipe: This Soft, Fresh Bread Recipe Cooks in 2 Hours

Who doesn’t love freshly made, still warm bread? I did have a. that made really tasty bread, but I had to plan ahead to accommodate the five hours of cook time. online and gave it a try. It makes a flatter loaf, soft, slightly sweet and done in half the time. I made this slow-cooker bread recipe to go with a pot of the Hungarian mushroom soup – they made for a lovely comfort-food meal.
RECIPES
WALA-TV FOX10

Friday night Mardi Gras fun in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA)-- With every passing day, the biggest day of the Mardi Gras season approaches, Fat Tuesday, and across the bay, they’re having their own fun. “Laissez les bon temps rouler!” said Joel Rowlenson, attendee at the parade in Fairhope Friday night. The Maids of Jubilee paraded...
FAIRHOPE, AL

