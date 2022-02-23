Study: Tempe home to state's 2nd worst drivers

Tempe is home to the second most aggressive drivers in the state, according to a new report by Insurify, an insurance comparison marketplace.

The report looked at driver behaviors and identified 12.4% of drivers in Tempe have been cited for aggressive driving. Tempe was bested only by the San Tan Valley, where 14.9% of drivers were cited.

Insurify turned to its database of more than 4.6 million car insurance applications to identify the city in each state with the most aggressive drivers this year. It likely also affects the level of traffic in Tempe.

Here’s how other major Valley cities fare when it comes to aggressive driving:

Peoria – 11.9%

Gilbert – 11.3%

Mesa – 10.9%

Goodyear – 10.7%

Scottsdale – 10.5%

Phoenix – 10.3%

Avondale – 10%

Queen Creek – 9.9%

Chandler – 9.3%

Glendale – 9.3%

Apache Junction – 8.8%

Surprise – 7.6%

Sun City – 5.3%

According to Insurify, drivers across the country have demonstrated elevated rates of aggressive driving since the start of the pandemic.

Aggressive driving includes abruptly cutting off other vehicles, following too closely behind the car in front of them or turning a blind eye to traffic signals.

Nationally, the aggressive driving rate stands at 10.8%, with the country’s most aggressive drivers found in Petersburg, Virginia, with a rate of 20.7%. The least aggressive drivers in the nation can be found in The Villages, Florida, with a rate of 3.6%.

In recent years, aggressive driving has become the norm on U.S. roads. According to Insurify, 44% of drivers reported witnessing more aggressive driving during the past year compared with before the pandemic.

Even as traffic levels have more or less returned to pre-pandemic rates, the spike in aggressive driving, initially sparked during early shelter-in-place orders in 2020, has not followed suit.

Editor's note: Reporter Janet Perez contributed to this story.