ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, IL

Dog turning on stove likely caused home fire, investigators say

By Mark Feuerborn, Nexstar Media Wire
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P2Taz_0eMwUTza00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) — A dog believed to have turned on a stove burner Monday morning accidentally started a fire in an apartment building, said the Topeka Fire Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WKfNv_0eMwUTza00
Moose (Photo courtesy of owner)

Firefighters responded around 9 a.m. to a report of a structure fire. TFD said when they got there, they found smoke coming out of an apartment building.

Firefighters contained the fire and could not find any people inside. However, they did find and rescue two dogs in the home and treated one with oxygen.

Police looking for driver involved in hit-and-run in Topeka

Ruling the cause of the fire as accidental, TFD said it was “more likely than not associated with a dog turning a stove burner on.” Of the $1,000 in damage caused, TFD said $500 was in structural damage and $500 was in the loss of home contents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HSNBz_0eMwUTza00
Moses (Photo courtesy of owner)

The owner of the dogs, who asked not to be identified, spoke to KSNT about what happened.

She and her dogs named Moses and Moose were all home safe as of Tuesday evening and cleaning up after the fire.

Ex-preschool nurse arrested on child sex charges in Manhattan

Neither the owner nor TFD could confirm which of the dogs may have turned on a stove burner.

Moses, who appears to be a beagle mix, was able to get out of the home when the fire started. Moose, a black lab, was trapped in a room in the home, but firefighters were able to save him.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t4U40_0eMwUTza00
    Topeka apartment fire, Feb. 21, 2022. (KSNT Photo/Autumn Denham)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AfznC_0eMwUTza00
    A Topeka apartment door hangs open to air out smoke inside from a fire. (KSNT Photo/Ryan Butler)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxQoA_0eMwUTza00
    Topeka apartment fire, Feb. 21, 2022. (KSNT Photo/Autumn Denham)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQNXO_0eMwUTza00
    Topeka apartment fire, Feb. 21, 2022. (KSNT Photo/Autumn Denham)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16MKXs_0eMwUTza00
    Topeka apartment fire, Feb. 21, 2022. (KSNT Photo/Autumn Denham)

The owner said Moose was taken to the vet afterward and was expected to be OK.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Barn deemed total loss after Sunday fire

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Multiple fire departments in Douglas and Edgar Counties responded to a corn crib fire Sunday afternoon. The fire happened on U.S. Route 36 between Newman and Hume. Firefighters from Newman, Hume, Brockton and Metcalf spent approximately 40 minutes battling the fire before it was extinguished. No one was hurt, but […]
EDGAR COUNTY, IL
WCIA

19-year-old in serious condition after Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- A shooting in Champaign left a teenager injured Saturday afternoon, according to Champaign Police. The call came into police shortly before 5:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Seven shell cases were found after police arrived at an apartment building near the 1500 block of West Kirby Avenue. After police responded, officers were notified that […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

McLean County Trooper hit by a drunk driver

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA)- Illinois State Police were investigating a DUI on the side of Prospect Road in Bloomington, around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, when another driver failed to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle and struck the rear end of an ISP squad car.   The driver, a 24-year-old male, was arrested by Bloomington police for […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Witnesses: Shots fired near Walmart

Danville, Ill. (WCIA) – Witnesses said there was a heavy police presence near the Walmart in Danville. We have reached out to Danville Police and Walmart’s corporate office. An employee at a nearby gas station said he heard at least two gunshots Thursday night. He also saw a heavy police presence and at least three […]
DANVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manhattan, IL
City
Topeka, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WCIA

Decatur Fire puts out house fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Late Wednesday night, Decatur Fire Department responded to a fire near East Geddes Avenue and North 23rd Street at around 11 p.m. According to fire officials, none of the residents were hurt. The residents also managed to save two dogs and four puppies before firefighters arrived at the scene. However, eight […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Danville Walmart shooting reaction

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville police are searching for a man who they say shot his ex-girlfriend.It happened Thursday night in the Walmart parking lot on North vermilion street in Danville. Police say 23-year old Francis Briscoe of Tilton attacked the victim while she was trying to leave. Shanae Beasley a team leader at crosspoint […]
WCIA

Coroner: Victim dies after group home attack

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner recently confirmed the death of a victim in an attack on residents at Hickory Point Terrace group home in Forsyth. Coroner Jim Allmon said 58-year-old Lynn Umphreys passed away at a Springfield hospital on February 16. The Coroner stated that she was admitted to the hospital after […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Danville Police: Woman hurt after shooting in Walmart parking lot

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 20-year-old woman was hurt after a shooting happened in the parking lot of the Walmart on North Vermilion Street Thursday night. Danville Police were dispatched at around 7:25 p.m. in response to a victim with gunshot wounds. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 20-year-old woman with one […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moses
WCIA

Sheriff’s Office: Man found dead near railroad tracks

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was found dead near the railroad tracks on North 2500 East Road Wednesday morning, according to Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp. At around 8:55 a.m., the Christian County Sheriff’s Office got a report about this incident. Deputies were dispatched to the reported location. When they arrived at the scene, […]
PANA, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police respond to 2 crashes

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said two crashes happened at an area near Bloomington Road and Mattis Avenue Thursday afternoon. According to officers, the first crash involved a school bus and a car. Unit 4 schools said there were 8 students and two staff members on the bus when the crash happened. The students on […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

State Police: Traffic backed up on I-57

UPDATE (02/24/22 11:55PM) — All lanes are open on I-57 from MP 212 to 220. PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of jack-knifed trucks is currently blocking both lanes of southbound Interstate 57 near the exit at Pesotum. Officials from the Illinois State Police said that traffic is able to get by on the shoulder of the […]
PESOTUM, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police arrest armed man after chance encounter

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said its officers arrested an armed man on Tuesday after they encountered him while on patrol. The two officers were driving past a business at the intersection of 15th and Ash Streets when they spotted a man pointing a gun at someone outside the business. The officers immediately stopped, […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Structure Fire#Tfd
WCIA

Toddler’s death under investigation; deemed suspicious

UPDATE (5:10 PM 02/24/22) — Cierra Coker of Lincoln was recently arrested in connection to Sophia Faye Davis’s death, Coroner Allmon stated. According to jail records, Coker is facing first-degree murder charge. More information will be posted when it becomes available. CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner said officers are investigating a toddler’s […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Court record: Bloomington mom says she buried infant in cemetery

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Grim details emerged from a Friday bond hearing for a Bloomington mom accused of concealing the death of her missing seven-month-old daughter. Court documents from Assistant State’s Attorney Brad Rigdon revealed on Feb. 15, Kimberlee Burton had a jail video visit with a female family member. Burton told the family member […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police: Additional charges in 2020 shooting investigation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to a shooting that happened on August 15, 2020. Champaign Police were dispatched to the parking lot of Star Fox Liquor at around 10:10 p.m. on August 15, 2020, in response to a reported shooting. When police arrived at the scene, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

IDOT truck hit, driver ticketed in Tuesday crash

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A driver was ticketed on Tuesday after his truck hit an IDOT truck that was working on northbound Interstate 57 on Tuesday. The crash happened at 12:33 p.m. at Milepost 188 near Mattoon. A that time and location, the IDOT truck was blocking the right lane while crews were working […]
MATTOON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCIA

Man charged in connection to child battery

NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Neoga has been arrested and charged in connection to the suspected battery of a child. Investigators from the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation said that on Feb. 13, a 2-year-old child arrived at a local hospital with injuries consistent with battery. The child was subsequently transferred […]
NEOGA, IL
WCIA

State Police: Icy roads causing crashes on I-57

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are responding to multiple crashes and slide-offs Wednesday evening on Interstate 57. The crashes are happening near the Mattoon/Charleston area from mileposts 184 to 190. Troopers said the roadway in this area is slick and icy and the Illinois Department of Transportation has been notified. Drivers are […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Bloomington Police: Missing baby’s mother arrested on additional charges

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said they recently arrested Kimberlee A. Burton for the offense of concealment of death. Burton was in custody on other previously-filed charges. According to officers, this latest arrest was a result of an ongoing investigation into Burton’s missing 7-month-old infant, Zaraz V. Walker. A formal criminal charge is pending review […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

WCIA

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy