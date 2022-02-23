ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Labour’s Wes Streeting apologises for Harold Shipman jibe in Commons

By The Newsroom
 4 days ago
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting has apologised for making a jibe during a Commons debate about mass-murderer GP Harold Shipman.

The Labour frontbencher accepted on Wednesday his comment was not “in good taste”.

The Ilford North MP made the remark on Monday as Boris Johnson urged the public to use their personal responsibility as he detailed plans to scrap the remaining coronavirus laws.

The Guido Fawkes website reported that Mr Streeting had heckled: “Personal responsibility? What next? Harold Shipman on the frontbench?”

But the shadow minister responded on Twitter: “I did NOT say that.

“What I said was: “Lectures from you (Johnson) on personal responsibility? What next? Harold Shipman on medical ethics?!”

“I accept this wasn’t in good taste, so I’m sorry about that.”

The apology came as MPs faced heightened scrutiny over their use of language in the wake of Boris Johnson’s widely criticised Jimmy Savile smear aimed at Sir Keir Starmer.

The Labour leader said he received death threats after the Prime Minister shared a baseless slur in the Commons.

Shipman, who died by suicide in prison in 2004, is one of the most notorious serial killers in modern history, having killed more than 200 people.

