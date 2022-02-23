ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Mishriff drawn wide in Saudi Cup defence

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NdG5h_0eMwTHgJ00

Mishriff will have to overcome a wide draw if he is to defend his Saudi Cup title in Riyadh on Saturday.

Thady Gosden, who trains the five-year-old in partnership with his father John, picked stall 14 of 14 at a draw ceremony on Wednesday ahead of the $20million feature.

Mishriff started from stall 12 when triumphing last year, before going on to win the Sheema Classic in Dubai and the Juddmonte International at York.

Gosden admitted the draw was far from perfect, but reports the Make Believe horse to be in top trim as he bids to tries to add the £11.1million he has already secured in prize money.

He said: “Obviously it’s not ideal but last year he was in 12, so hopefully he will jump well and be able to run down the backstretch.

“He still has the same enthusiasm (at home), he still has a bit of a buck and a play and shows us he’s feeling well. He’s in good form.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0htKPw_0eMwTHgJ00
Real World will be in stall four in the Saudi Cup (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Saeed bin Suroor and Frankie Dettori team up with Real World, with the Godolphin runner having made a rapid ascent through the ranks last year.

The five-year-old won each of his four outings, graduating from the Royal Hunt Cup to win a Newbury Listed prize before landing the Group Three Strensall Stakes at York.

He signed off with a narrow verdict in the Group Two Prix Daniel Wildenstein at Longchamp and was victorious at that level in the Zabeel Mile on his reappearance at Meydan last month. He will be in stall four.

Bin Suroor said: “I think this is the first time I have chosen a good draw! He shows a good turn of foot and he can jump well from the gate.

“Frankie rides him and he knows him well. It would be great to see him run well.”

Mandaloun, who was officially awarded the 2021 Kentucky Derby earlier this week following the disqualification of Medina Spirit, leads the American charge and he will be in stall six for the nine-furlong dirt contest.

He already has a win under his belt this season, having landed a Grade Three at Fair Grounds.

Trainer Brad Cox said: “He’s doing well. He stepped forward from three to four, which is what you like to see. I think he needs to take another step forward and I think he can.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M5ppU_0eMwTHgJ00
Sealiway has his first start for trainer Francis Graffard (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Last season’s Champion Stakes hero Sealiway will be partnered by Ryan Moore for the first time as he starts from stall 11.

Now trained by Francis Graffard, he makes his first start of the year in Riyadh, with Pauline Chehboub, representing part-owner Haras de la Gousserie, believing he has improved further over the winter.

“He had a big season last year, but we think he is better than ever at four,” she said.

“He’s a very versatile horse. He travelled well and he is a horse with a big personality – you know when he’s around.

“Mickael Barzalona rides Magny Cours, so we have Ryan Moore – he’s not bad!”

The Andre Fabre-trained Magny Cours will be in stall seven, with leading Japanese hopes Marche Lorraine, who was a shock winner of the Breeders’ Cup Distaff, in 13 and T O Keynes in stall eight.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Conflated heading for Ryanair Chase rather than Gold Cup

Gigginstown House Stud supremo Michael O’Leary is in favour of running Conflated in the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, instead of bidding for Boodles Gold Cup glory. The Gordon Elliott-trained eight-year-old proved he has what it takes to make his mark at the highest level when landing the...
WORLD
newschain

Archie Watson dreaming of Cheltenham Festival glory

Archie Watson would rank a Cheltenham Festival winner as similarly significant to Royal Ascot success as he prepares Stag Horn for a tilt at the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle. The trainer is more readily associated with the Flat having enjoyed Group One glory, with Stag Horn initially a performer...
WORLD
newschain

Buick misses Saudi Cup card after positive Covid test

William Buick will miss out on the Saudi Cup meeting in Riyadh on Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19. The Godolphin jockey had four rides headed by the well-fancied Naval Crown for trainer Charlie Appleby in the 1351 Turf Sprint. A statement on the Saudi Cup Twitter feed said: “William...
WORLD
SkySports

Saudi Cup: Emblem Road causes 80/1 shock to bag $20m prize; Mishriff well-beaten for John Gosden team

Emblem Road and Wigberto Ramos pulled off a huge shock to land the $20m Saudi Cup in Riyadh for local trainer Mitab Almulawah at odds of 80/1. The four-year-old came into the race with six wins from his eight starts, although seemingly lacked the heavyweight class of the likes of defending champion Mishriff and American contenders Mandaloun and Midnight Bourbon.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frankie Dettori
Golf Digest

The European Ryder Cup captaincy drama, complicated by Saudis, heats up

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.—Last October, Lee Westwood made it clear that he no longer sought the 2023 European Ryder Cup captaincy and preferred to focus on golf and making the team. He was considered by many to be the presumptive favorite for the captain's seat, speaking as recently as August about taking the reins, and his withdrawal created a vacuum.
GOLF
newschain

Captain Guinness makes no mistake at Naas

Captain Guinness notched his second Grade Three success of the season at Naas with a decisive victory in the BetVictor Chase. Winner of the Poplar Square Chase over the course and distance in early November, Henry de Bromhead’s charge had since finished third in both the Tingle Creek at Sandown and the Dublin Chase at Leopardstown.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudi Cup#Royal Hunt#Mishriff#Real World#The Royal Hunt Cup#Prix Daniel Wildenstein#Meydan#Kentucky Derby#American
newschain

Pyledriver in good shape after Saudi disappointment

William Muir feels a wide draw got the better of Pyledriver after his beaten run in the Group Three Neom Turf Cup in Riyadh. After being handed the widest berth of all in stall 14, the five-year-old broke well but struggled to settle into a rhythm and was forced to race widest of all around the bend.
WORLD
newschain

Emblem Road shocks the world’s best in Saudi Cup

Emblem Road was a hugely popular but shock winner for the home team in the $20million Saudi Cup in Riyadh. Trained locally by Mitab Almulawah and ridden by Wigberto ‘Wiggy’ Ramos, Emblem Road is a prolific winner in his homeland but was expected to be up against it taking on the best performers from America, Japan and Europe.
WORLD
newschain

Supreme wildcard Bring On The Night makes winning start for Mullins

Willie Mullins added extra spice to an already fascinating Supreme Novices’ Hurdle picture as Bring On The Night made a winning start to his jumping career at Naas. The Cheltenham Festival opener is shaping up to be the race of the week at the big meeting, featuring as it does Nicky Henderson’s Constitution Hill and Jonbon plus the Mullins-trained Dysart Dynamo among many others.
ANIMALS
newschain

Coral Cup looks ‘obvious’ race for Good Risk At All

Sam Thomas says he is “leaning towards” the Coral Cup for Good Risk At All, following his impressive victory at Ascot last weekend. Good Risk At All took advantage of his mark of 127 to score by nine lengths from Christopher Wood in a competitive Class 2 handicap hurdle over an extended two miles and three furlongs.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Putin puts Russia’s nuclear deterrent on alert in stand-off with West

Vladimir Putin has put Russia’s strategic nuclear deterrent forces on alert, dramatically ratcheting up the tensions in his stand-off with the West over his invasion of Ukraine. The United States immediately denounced the latest escalation by the Russian President as “completely unacceptable”. Britain’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss...
POLITICS
newschain

Brad Cox concentrating on Saudi Cup task with Mandaloun

Brad Cox insists he has managed to focus on preparing Mandaloun for the Saudi Cup despite the distraction of his horse being awarded the Kentucky Derby earlier this week. The Bob Baffert-trained Medina Spirit has been officially disqualified after testing positive for the anti-inflammatory drug betamethasone, a prohibited substance in Kentucky on raceday. Baffert and connections will appeal the ruling, but Cox’s attentions have been fixed on the world’s most valuable race and he is happy with the way Mandaloun has settled in Riyadh.
KENTUCKY STATE
Daily Mail

Lawrence Okolie vs Michal Cieslak LIVE: Okolie is set to make the second defence of his cruiserweight world title against Michal Cieslak at the O2 Arena

Lawrence Okolie will be looking to defend his WBO cruiserweight title for a second time when he takes on Poland's Michal Cieslak at the O2 Arena in London this evening. Okolie will return to the ring for the first time since beating Dilan Prasovic on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s loss to Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in September.
COMBAT SPORTS
newschain

Botox Has pays Josh Moore back with big-race victory at Fontwell

It has been a long road back for Josh Moore following two spinal injuries sustained at Plumpton in October. That fall came aboard Botox Has, who redeemed himself when carrying the son of trainer Gary Moore to success in Fontwell’s biggest race of the season, the Royal Equestrian Bedding and Manor Elite Horsebox National Spirit Hurdle.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
120K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy