A Catholic priest in Phoenix, Arizona, has been forced to resign and apologise after thousands of his baptisms were found to be invalid because of a grammatical error. Reverend Andres Arango has been a priest for decades, serving in Brazil in the late 1990s before serving at the Diocese of San Diego and the Diocese of Phoenix.“It is with sincere pastoral concern that I inform the faithful that baptisms performed by Reverend Andres Arango, a priest of the Diocese of Phoenix, are invalid,” Bishop Thomas Olmsted said in a letter, adding that the news was “as difficult to hear...

RELIGION ・ 12 DAYS AGO