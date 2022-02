The Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act, known as the “Pittman-Robertson Act,” was passed in 1937 to provide federal funds for state management of wildlife. The money is collected from an 11 percent excise tax on sporting arms, ammunition, bows, arrows, and their parts and accessories. Meaning, every time someone buys guns, bullets or archery equipment, they are contributing to the pool of money distributed across the country to take care of wildlife and wild places.

