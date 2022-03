Here's an offer you can't refuse. We're going to look back at 40 rock and metal albums turning 50 this year and reminisce what a great year it was for music. Black Sabbath continued to forge heavy metal history with Vol. 4, T. Rex and David Bowie brought glam rock to the forefront, with Bowie even spawning one of rock's most recognizable characters in Ziggy Stardust. Plus, Jethro Tull, The Moody Blues and The Rolling Stones all topped the album charts with classic releases in 1972.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO