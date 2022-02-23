What the Tech? Has Your Facebook Account Been Hacked or Cloned?

In the modern online world, privacy is a rare commodity. Big corporations know all about you, aided by data brokers that collect and collate all the data crumbs you leave as you wander the internet. But this lack of privacy is nothing compared to what happens if a criminal hacking team digs deep into your personal information. Big companies want to sell you stuff; hacker crews want to steal your stuff. They’ll monetize their unauthorized access to your life as quickly and thoroughly as they can, preferably before you even know there’s a problem. Some experts prognosticate that 2022 will be the biggest year ever for data breaches. Sooner or later, your personal life will be exposed. What can you do when you realize that you’ve been hacked?

