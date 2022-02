Nintendo has now pulled Super Smash Bros. from EVO 2022. According to the tournament organizers, the gaming company has decided to no longer allow their game to be played or broadcasted for the event this year. “We want to let you know in advance that Super Smash Bros. will not be making a return appearance,” the organizers tweeted. “Since 2007, we’ve seen historic Super Smash Bros. moments created at EVO’s events. We are saddened that Nintendo has chosen not to continue that legacy with us this year.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 HOURS AGO