5 new dishes you’ll find at grove, which reopened Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly two years after it closed because of the pandemic, Grand Rapids’ beloved grove restaurant is reopening Wednesday with an updated name, logo, interior and food.

(A Feb. 21, 2022 photo shows the updated dining room of grove restaurant, which opens Feb. 23, 2022. )

“There aren’t any items on grove’s menu that were done prior. They’re all brand new. So you won’t see anything that you had before here. You’ll see the same style and the same way that we build dishes as far as thoughtfulness and carefulness, but we haven’t done any repeats. It’s a brand-new menu,” said Essence Restaurant Group executive chef Jeremy Paquin.

( A Feb. 22, 2022 photo shows grove restaurant’s inaugural menu for its reopening on Feb. 23, 2022. )

The menu shaped by Paquin and his culinary team features 15 dishes that are each built from four or five ingredients, from smoked beets and twice-baked squash to fried Hamachi collar and a pork belly chop.

“If it’s a good ingredient, you don’t need to tweak it too much. So it’s more of a practice of restraint — that’s really what we’re trying to do here, and we’ve had a great time. The team’s done a fantastic job and their creations are amazing,” Paquin said.

Menu items typically range from about $14 to $28, but the A5 wagyu ribeye will set you back $95.

“It’s hard to get and a little pricey, so that dish is a little higher,” Paquin explained.

Grove is sticking to the farm-to-table experience it was known for before it closed in March 2020. The restaurant continues to source ingredients from a list of growers and farmers in Michigan, including Old World Truffles in Royal Oak, Vertical Paradise Farms in Dutton, S&S Lamb in McBain and Pebble Creek Produce in Caledonia.

However, Paquin says that this time, every dish at grove is designed to be shared.

“That way, maybe you’re not into beets but you want to try them. Well, try them; you might change your mind. We might be able to convince you to be a beet lover. And then each person at the table can kind of enjoy multiple plates versus ‘I’m stuck on this one dish,’” Paquin said. “I think a lot of time we go to restaurants and we’re like, ‘Oh I really (want that)’ and then you look at other people’s (plates) and you go, ‘Well, that looks good, too.’ So this will be more of an experience. We want it to be a shareable experience.”

On Monday, Paquin welcomed News 8 into grove restaurant’s kitchen to see five new dishes on the menu, starting with a hand-stuffed duck and truffle sausage that’s served atop a creamy rarebit sauce flavored with mustard and nutmeg.

( A Feb. 21, 2022 image shows the duck sausage served at grove restaurant in Grand Rapids. )

“(We’re) kind of bringing in flavors of a bratwurst, is what we’re going for,” Paquin said.

The sausage, which takes two days to prepare, is topped with more grated truffle.

“Really this is the highlight of truffles. This is our ‘ode de truffle,’” Paquin said.

( A Feb. 21, 2022 photo shows the sweet potato dish on grove restaurant’s menu, prepared moments before inside the restaurant kitchen. )

Next up was a sweet potato riff on a Waldorf salad, which starts with seasoned sweet potatoes that are cooked over the kitchen’s new wood-fired grill.

“Most of our dishes are based off the grill. It’s live wood. We’re using a mixture of oak and maple. And it’s just unbelievable how much flavor is imparted just by using that technique,” Paquin said.

The browned sweet potatoes are tossed with a miso vinaigrette and plated with thinly sliced grapes, Point Reyes blue cheese, brown buttered walnuts, sweet potato chips and fennel fronds.

( A Feb. 21, 2022 image shows the crudo dish inside grove restaurant’s kitchen. )

Grove also served up crudo made using sushi-grade fluke. The fish is arranged in a bowl with yuzu, chive oil and grassy olive oil grove only gets once a year. The colorful dish is finished with compressed Michigan apple, radish and toasted buckwheat.

( A Feb. 21, 2022 image shows the beef tartare dish prepared in grove restaurant’s kitchen. )

The next dish was a beef tartare that included a mix of pickled onion, parsley stem, fresh horseradish and smoked leek. The dish is topped with Mimolette cheese and a seeded cracker made by grove’s pastry chef, Katy Waltz.

( A Feb. 21, 2022 photo shows the rosette dessert on grove restaurant’s menu, prepared inside the restaurant’s kitchen. )

Waltz also whipped up one of several desserts she will be making daily at grove: a coffee- and mascarpone-filled rosette served with star anise caramel sauce and a Meyer lemon curd.

( A Feb. 21, 2022 photo shows the updated dining room and bar of grove restaurant, which opens Feb. 23, 2022. )

Grove will also serve up six new handcrafted cocktails, as well as four zero-alcohol alternatives. The drink menu also features craft beer from Michigan and the Midwest and a variety of wines curated by Level III sommelier Tristan Walczewski.

Grove’s refreshed dining room seats up to 87 people. The outdoor patio will reopen later this year when the weather allows.

(A Feb. 21, 2022 photo shows the updated dining room of grove restaurant, which opens Feb. 23, 2022. )

“It’s so much more open. It just feels like light and airy and I just think it’s gorgeous. It’s absolutely beautiful,” Paquin said.

Grove is located at 919 Cherry St. SE between Eastern and Diamond avenues in Grand Rapids’ East Hills neighborhood. Starting business hours will be Wednesday through Sunday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations are recommended and can be made online at https://groverestaurant.com/reservations/ .

( A Feb. 22, 2022 photo shows the updated sign on grove restaurant, located at 919 Cherry St. SE in Grand Rapids. )

Grove is requiring a $10 per person deposit for reservations so the restaurant doesn’t have to turn away customers while a table sits empty because of a no-show reservation. Grove’s general manager says the deposit will be refunded when customers arrive at their designated time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.