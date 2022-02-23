Police: Brunswick teen walked into movie theater with a rifle. But that’s not why he was arrested

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department announced the arrest of a high schooler for a series of online threats before taking a rifle inside a local movie theater. But only one is a felony.

On Feb. 21, around 4:45 p.m. patrol officers responded to Glynn Place Cinemas in regard to a person with a gun. Investigators say witnesses saw the young suspect carrying a rifle in a case inside the movie theater. When the suspect was asked to leave, he hid the weapon and tried to return to the movie.

Police say the weapon, an Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 rifle, was found to have been purchased legally, and carrying the weapon was within the requirements of Georgia code title OCGA 16-11-126. The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Jose Rafael Gonzalez Jr., of Brunswick, was trespassed from the movie theater and released without charges.

GCPD said over the next 36 hours, additional information surfaced relating to recent online activity by Gonzalez in which he allegedly made specific threats toward the mall and movie theater staff.

Gonzalez was detained by Glynn County School Police when he arrived at school.

After being interviewed by investigators, Gonzalez was placed under arrest and charged with terroristic threats.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact GCPD at (912) 554-7802 or Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

