ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

Police: Brunswick teen walked into movie theater with a rifle. But that’s not why he was arrested

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rxmfj_0eMwS9sn00

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department announced the arrest of a high schooler for a series of online threats before taking a rifle inside a local movie theater. But only one is a felony.

On Feb. 21, around 4:45 p.m. patrol officers responded to Glynn Place Cinemas in regard to a person with a gun. Investigators say witnesses saw the young suspect carrying a rifle in a case inside the movie theater. When the suspect was asked to leave, he hid the weapon and tried to return to the movie.

Police say the weapon, an Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 rifle, was found to have been purchased legally, and carrying the weapon was within the requirements of Georgia code title OCGA 16-11-126. The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Jose Rafael Gonzalez Jr., of Brunswick, was trespassed from the movie theater and released without charges.

GCPD said over the next 36 hours, additional information surfaced relating to recent online activity by Gonzalez in which he allegedly made specific threats toward the mall and movie theater staff.

Gonzalez was detained by Glynn County School Police when he arrived at school.

After being interviewed by investigators, Gonzalez was placed under arrest and charged with terroristic threats.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact GCPD at (912) 554-7802 or Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 14

Eric Allen
3d ago

Great hopefully Georgia has an RPO law that will allow them to seize all of his weapons and retain them until he has a full clean bill of mental health.

Reply(1)
3
Related
Action News Jax

Virginia man on electric skateboard killed by Florida driver, police say

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A 40-year-old man riding an electric skateboard was killed on a South Florida road Friday night, authorities said. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man, from Fairfax Virginia, was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Hutchinson Island in St. Lucie County, Treasure Coast Newspapers reported. The man, who was riding southbound aboard the two-wheeled vehicle, was found dead on North State Road A1A near the Breakers Landing townhomes northeast of Fort Pierce, the newspaper reported.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Glynn County, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Brunswick, GA
Brunswick, GA
Crime & Safety
Glynn County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

JSO: Missing 19-year-old with Autism found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: Nathan Germany located safely by law enforcement. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for 19-year-old Nathan Garmany who was last seen walking away from his residence near the intersection of Blanding Boulevard and Collins Road. Garmany was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt with...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

One man dead after major crash destroys store in Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JSO has reported a fatal traffic crash at the intersection of San Juan Ave. and Cassat Ave. At approximately 2:15 a.m. Sunday, an SUV traveling westbound on San Juan Ave. collided with a sedan traveling southbound on Cassat Ave. Upon collision, the SUV was redirected into the front of the San Juan Corner Store and Wine at the southwest corner of the intersection.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Theater#Glynn Place Cinemas#Anderson Manufacturing#Ocga#Silent Witness#Cox Media Group
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
86K+
Followers
89K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy