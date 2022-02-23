Learn how to paint an orca whale at free online class Sunday

Are they a whale? Are they a dolphin? Are they really just magic creatures here on earth to wow us with their beauty?

This Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, hang out with teaching artist Naomi Benson of Gnome Grown Art and host devrim Ozkan of Revolution Paint & Ink. Naomi will be guiding us through how to paint an Orca while we talk about these majestic creatures.

This free online class is designed for kids but all ages are encouraged to join. Tune-in for some fun facts, good crafts, and painting!

To participate, log on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. to

To preregister, use the same link and find out how to receive free art supplies for the class.