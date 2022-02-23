ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Co-op at Justin Theroux’s building want eviction enforced against ‘threatening’ neighbor

By Priscilla DeGregory
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KnVSt_0eMwPF3h00
The building's co-op board has asked a judge in a new Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit to enforce its Feb. 7 eviction notice against a tenant. Google Maps

The co-op board at Justin Theroux’s Greenwich Village building has asked a judge to boot a problematic neighbor and his wife amid a years-long legal saga there, new court papers show.

“The Leftovers” actor has been in a long-running legal feud with downstairs neighbor Norman Resnicow, who, according to a 2017 lawsuit, started a campaign of harassment against the star and then-wife Jennifer Aniston after the pair began a $1 million renovation.

Now, the Washington Place co-op board — of which Theroux is a member — has gotten involved by asking a judge in a new Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit to enforce its Feb. 7 eviction notice against Resnicow and his wife, Barbara, claiming the couple failed to move out by a Feb. 15 deadline.

The board says the couple’s “objectionable conduct” has been ongoing since they moved in but began escalating in 2016, the suit alleges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hW0zx_0eMwPF3h00
Norman Resnicow and his wife, Barbara, reportedly failed to move out by a Feb. 15 deadline.

Resnicow has “screamed [at] and harassed” people working at the penthouse of the building, trespassed on Theroux’s property, threatened co-op board directors and members and has yelled so loudly at Barbara that the cops were called to the building twice in 2020, the court papers allege.

The co-op says on May 3, 2020, Resnicow screamed a barrage of threats and insults at Barbara including, “I’ll break your f–king teeth,” the filing claims.

The suit comes just months after Resnicow brought a September case against the board, claiming it was trying to make his “life as miserable as possible” as part of its effort to oust him and Barbara. That case is still pending.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1druNh_0eMwPF3h00
Justin Theroux is a member of the Washington Place co-op board.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l5lgb_0eMwPF3h00
Norman Resnicow has trespassed on Justin Theroux’s property, the lawsuit alleges.

“This comes as no surprise and we will respond appropriately when it’s time to respond,” Resnicow lawyer Peter Levine told Page Six.

Theroux’s lawyer Eric Sherman declined to comment.

Comments / 6

Related
CinemaBlend

Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About The ‘Brutal’ Way She And Ben Affleck Were Covered By The Press The First Time Around

For as long as there have been famous people, there have also been celebrity couples. There’s something about seeing A-listers romantically paired that tends to capture the attention of the public. JLO and Ben Affleck know this all too well, with Lopez recently opening up about the “brutal” way they were covered by the press during their first relationship.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Billy Bob Thornton Heartbreak: Angelina Jolie’s Ex-Husband In Danger Of Dying? Veteran Actor Allegedly Suffers From Multiple Health Problems

Angelina Jolie's ex-husband, Billy Bob Thornton is allegedly on the brink of death. Billy Bob Thornton is, allegedly, on the brink of death because of all the health issues that he’s dealing with. The 1983 actor was married to Angelina Jolie between 2000 and 2003. Even after their split, the exes managed to stay friends.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
In Style

Renée Zellweger Looks Completely Unrecognizable in The Thing About Pam

Back in 2011, Pam Hupp, a mom that worked for an insurance office, was accused of stabbing someone. Then, in 2016, she was accused of killing someone else. And, well, that's not all. Her mom died of blunt-force trauma and authorities recently changed the cause of death from an accident to "undetermined." Of course, all of that means that the Hupp story birthed a hit true-crime podcast and now, a series starring Renée Zellweger, The Thing About Pam. NBC shared the first images from the show and Zellweger's transformation into the "murdering Midwestern mom" may just prompt fans to do a double-take.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Report: Ken Jeong felt "disrespected" and was the only The Masked Singer judge who stormed out because of Rudy Giuliani

Deadline reported Wednesday that Jeong and Robin Thicke stormed off the set when Giuliani was unmasked during a taping last week. But a source tells People, "Ken was super upset and indeed stormed out. Robin actually followed him because he and Ken are very close friends and he wanted to check on him. Robin didn't storm out because of Giuliani." The other judges, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, reportedly remained in their seats. A second source tells People: "Ken felt disrespected and was livid to see Rudy was under the mask which is why he walked off. There's no way he could hide his feelings." The second source added: "Ken has been incredibly vocal about how the previous administration handled many things but especially COVID-19 and has found a lot of what they've said not only wrong but dangerous. To get someone who helped to spread misinformation and call into question the accuracy of our election and democracy to appear on his show was going to set him off."
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

Hubris Alert: Alec Baldwin Buys a 55 Acre Estate In Vermont While Being Sued for wrongful Death of Cinematographer

Alec Baldwin obviously doesn’t understand the meaning of optics or “not now” or “read the room.”. The Bennington, Vermont Banner newspaper reports that Alec and his attention seeking wife Hilaria (nee Hillary) have purchased a 55 acre spread for a reported $1.75 million. The property, says the Banner, has been described as a “classic Vermont 18th century farm [that] features 55 beautiful acres, a 3,600 [square foot] main house, and a nicely renovated 1800 [square-foot] guest cottage with 2 baths.”
VERMONT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Theroux
Person
Jennifer Aniston
HollywoodLife

Owen Wilson’s Kids: Meet His 3 Children, Including Daughter Lyla, 3, Who He’s Allegedly ‘Never Met’

Owen Wilson is a dad of three from his past relationships — learn more about his children Robert, Finn and Lyla here. Owen Wilson, 53, is known on the silver screen as funny guy and charming rom-com lead — but off screen, he’s a dad of three. He first became a father to son Robert Ford Wilson, now 11, with ex-girlfriend Jade Duell in 2011. His second son, Finn Lindqvist, now 8 years old, came along via ex Caroline Lindqvist, followed by 3-year-old Lyla with ex Varunie Vongsvirates. Ahead of his film Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez, learn more about Owen’s children here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
americanmilitarynews.com

Alec Baldwin is back on set and made this bizarre comment

Actor Alec Baldwin returned to a movie set this week for the first time since fatally shooting director of photography Halyna Hutchins late last year. In a video diary posted to Instagram, Baldwin called returning to the work “strange” after “this horrible thing that happened.”. “It’s strange...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan Supreme Court
EW.com

Dakota Johnson says mom Melanie Griffith is still processing The Lost Daughter

Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut, The Lost Daughter, is an elegy on maternal ambivalence. Based on Elena Ferrante's novel of the same name, the psychological drama tells the intertwining stories of Leda (Olivia Colman), a college professor and divorcee who becomes fixated on a woman, Nina (Dakota Johnson), and her young daughter while on vacation at a quiet seaside town in Greece. A mother herself, Leda's fixation resurrects dark memories from her past.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Vanity Fair under fire for ‘dreadful’ photoshop of Nicole Kidman

Vanity Fair’s latest cover of Nicole Kidman is facing some backlash for using too much photoshop. The magazine just released its 28th annual Hollywood Issue, which features eight celebrities on different covers. In the cover of Kidman, 54, she is wearing a matching black mini skirt and bra top, designed by Miu Miu. “Presenting our 28th annual Hollywood Issue, starring Academy Award nominee @NicoleKidman,” Vanity Fair wrote on Instagram. The post also included a video of Kidman at her photoshoot and an image of her Vanity Fair cover.“The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star has held the keys to Hollywood for...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In White Shorts & Floral Top In ‘Murder Mystery 2’ BTS Pic With Adam Sandler

Jennifer Aniston cozied up to her pal Adam Sandler in a gorgeous beach photo on the set of the sequel to their hit Netflix film ‘Murder Mystery.’. Netflix’s best murder detectives are back at it. Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Adam Sandler, 55, celebrated filming Murder Mystery 2 by sharing some behind-the-scenes footage to Instagram from the gorgeous Oahu, Hawaii set. The actors and real-life friends posed in front of the picture-perfect ocean backdrop for an epic snapshot. The Friends alum rocked a floral top, white shorts and sunglasses, while the Happy Gilmore star, who lovingly wrapped his hand around Jennifer, wore a pink collard shirt, gray shorts, and sunglasses.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bravotv.com

Andy Cohen Shares an Update on His Love Life (and It Involves John Mayer)

John Mayer was recently by Andy Cohen's side when the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And, Andy recently hosted one of the singer/songwriter's recent concerts, so, clearly, these guys are always there for one another. And you can bet when Andy needs some romantic advice, John answers the call.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ireland Baldwin references father Alec Baldwin’s ‘thoughtless little pig’ comment in new video

Ireland Baldwin has referenced the time her father Alec Baldwin referred to her as a “thoughtless little pig” while speaking candidly about the negative ways she has been portrayed in the media.The 26-year-old model referred to the 2007 incident, which took place when she was 11 and her father was divorcing her mother Kim Basinger, while participating in a TikTok trend on Wednesday, in which people use The Ting Tings‘ song That’s Not My Name to share all of the names apart from their own that they have been called.In Ireland’s version of the viral trend, she wrote: “My name...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Ant Anstead 'Getting Cold Feet' About Marrying Girlfriend Renée Zellweger, His 'Old Fears And Insecurities Are Coming Back'

Ant Anstead has cooled off on the idea of marriage, spills an insider, telling OK! that the shift has disappointed his girlfriend, Renée Zellweger, to no end. The couple, who hooked up last June, “were talking about getting hitched all the way through the holidays, but now when the subject comes up, he squashes it,” dishes the insider.
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Page Six

81K+
Followers
10K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy