Relationship Advice

I was sick of tiresome dates so I married a murderer twice

By Caitlin Hornik, The Sun
 4 days ago
Roberts married Cameron Evans after being previously married to another murderer.

A woman who was sick of tiresome dates married a murderer not once, but twice, picking one out of a line-up on a website.

In Nancy Grace’s new special, “Marrying a Murderer,” she examines why women marry men who commit murder.

“These murder matchups behind bars are very hard for me to understand,” Grace says in the preview for the documentary.

A handful of women are given the spotlight to reveal why they’ve made the choice to marry a murderer.

One woman, Teresa X. Roberts, talks about being abused in her early childhood by her father and brother.

When her brother later went to prison, Roberts became pen pals with another convict who had asked for her brother’s permission to write to her.

“I found somebody on a prison pen-pal website called Friends Beyond the Wall,” Roberts recalls in the documentary.

“And that’s how I met my murderous husband.”

Teresa X. Roberts has married two murderers.

Roberts offered up three distinct reasons for marrying a murderer.

“Number one, I wanted somebody far away so I wouldn’t be tempted to visit.”

“Number two, I wanted somebody serving a long time, so he wouldn’t get out and basically break my heart or hurt me.”

“And number three, I wanted somebody that was somewhat average looking– not super good looking, not hideous. And so I found him, like, on that website. And I was like, ‘OK, perfect.”

And not only did Roberts do it once – she did it again.

She’s also written a book about her experience, called “Why I Married A Murderer: And How I Survived the Divorce.”

Nancy Grace examines why women marry murderers in a new documentary.

Sheila Isenberg, author of “Women Who Love Men Who Kill,” appears as a guest on Grace’s special.

Isenberg offered a rationale for decisions like the one Roberts made.

“If you’ve had an abusive past or if you’ve been a victim in your childhood or early relationships of physical abuse, psychological abuse… you wanna find a relationship where no one can hurt, a relationship where you are basically in control,” said Isenberg.

“She [Roberts] wants to find someone that she can control, and that’s safe for her.”

Roberts isn’t the only woman who has married a murderer.

One woman married a convict who was found guilty of killing her brother.

Another is married to a man serving a 75-year sentence for his role in a fatal stabbing.

And one woman, a domestic violence survivor, escaped her abusive relationship to go on to marry a man who murdered his wife.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.

