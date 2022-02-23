Jenna Jameson discharged from hospital, still unable to walk

After spending just under two months in the hospital, Jenna Jameson has officially been discharged, though the former adult film star is still unable to walk as she waits for her diagnosis.

Jameson, 47, took to her Instagram Stories Tuesday, revealing that she is now “just resting” at home as doctors continue to grapple with what exactly caused her to lose her ability to walk — in addition to suffering weeks of vomiting — in early January.

“I still have more testing to do but it seems there’s something off with my femoral nerve, and it’s affecting my strength in my legs,” she said. “So I am still in a wheelchair, unfortunately, but I hope to be out of the wheelchair soon and walking, so say a little prayer.”

According to Mountsinai.org, the femoral nerve is in the pelvis and goes down the front of the leg.

Jenna Jameson is home “resting” following her January hospitalization.

Jameson was initially diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, “a rare, autoimmune disorder in which a person’s own immune system damages the nerves,” according to the CDC.

Boyfriend Lior Bitton, however, later confirmed that she in fact did not suffer from Guillain-Barré syndrome, meaning doctors are still searching for answers.

Jameson and partner Lior Bitton have been updating fans since her January hospitalization.

“It was confirmed by the doctor after a second test and five rounds of IVIG [a therapy treatment for patients with antibody deficiencies]. So, she does not have the Guillain-Barré. … We’ll keep you posted soon,” the Israeli businessman shared at the time.

Jameson went on to show a bit of movement in her legs as she revealed her “quad strength is really, really, really weak, and as you can see, I have some atrophy happening.”

Jameson still has slight control of her legs, but is unable to carry her own weight.

“My legs are incredibly skinny,” she continued. “But don’t get too alarmed, because my legs have always been ultra skinny. So don’t judge me. We will be back to the best soon!”