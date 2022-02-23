Trumbull to lift mask policy when mandate ends Feb. 28

Trumbull school officials will lift the district's mask policy when the state mandate ends Monday, they announced.

Superintendent of Schools Martin J. Semmel wrote in a release that beginning on Monday, Feb 28, wearing a mask will no longer be a requirement for students, staff or visitors while in any of the Trumbull Public Schools.

Semmel says that although masks will not be required, every individual will have the option to wear a mask while in school.

"Our teachers and staff will reinforce that mask choice is a personal one and that mean-spirited behavior around those choices is not acceptable in our schools," he says.