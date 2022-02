After more than two decades with Humana, a Louisville exec is joining BehaVR as chief platform architect. The digital therapeutics company, based in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, appointed Patrick Murta to the new role. Murta most recently served as a principal solutions architect at Humana, Louisville's largest public company. There he led solution architecture in the areas of administrative interoperability (HIPAA, X12), clinical interoperability (HL7, HIE, FHIR), clinical workflow and integration, case/care management and in home care and industry initiatives.

