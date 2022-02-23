Fred Abdalla Jr. named acting Sheriff of Jefferson County

UPDATE: Feb. 23, 8:08 p.m .

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced on their Facebook page this evening that all employees and staff “support and stand with our Sheriff, Fred Abdalla, Jr.”

They point to his years in law enforcement “experience, wisdom, and insight” as positive qualities.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio ( WTRF ) — Fred Abdalla Jr. has been named the acting Sheriff of Jefferson County.

The officers and prosecutors at the Jefferson County office agreed on the decision

Abdalla Jr. is the son of Sheriff Fred Abdalla who died on Monday.

Jefferson County held a special meeting at 1 p.m to appoint the acting sheriff which is part of the Ohio Revised Code.

Abdalla Jr. will serve until the Jefferson County Democratic Party’s Central Committee appoints a sheriff to serve until Election Day, November 8, when the public will vote for the next Jefferson County Sheriff.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.