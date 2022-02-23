ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OH

Fred Abdalla Jr. named acting Sheriff of Jefferson County

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SBZYJ_0eMwOK5100

UPDATE: Feb. 23, 8:08 p.m .

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced on their Facebook page this evening that all employees and staff “support and stand with our Sheriff, Fred Abdalla, Jr.”

They point to his years in law enforcement “experience, wisdom, and insight” as positive qualities.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio ( WTRF ) — Fred Abdalla Jr. has been named the acting Sheriff of Jefferson County.

Public visitation to be held on Friday for Sheriff Fred Abdalla

The officers and prosecutors at the Jefferson County office agreed on the decision

Funeral for Sheriff Fred Abdalla will be on Saturday

Abdalla Jr. is the son of Sheriff Fred Abdalla who died on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QmMpA_0eMwOK5100

Jefferson County held a special meeting at 1 p.m to appoint the acting sheriff which is part of the Ohio Revised Code.

Abdalla Jr. will serve until the Jefferson County Democratic Party’s Central Committee appoints a sheriff to serve until Election Day, November 8, when the public will vote for the next Jefferson County Sheriff.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 1

Related
WTRF- 7News

Community pays their respects to Sheriff Abdalla

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio, (WTRF) The Ohio Valley is saying goodbye to Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla.The long-time sheriff passed away earlier this week. First responders came from all over today to pay their respects to the late sheriff. A public viewing was held for anyone who wished to say goodbye at the St. Joseph’s Catholic […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Fire at Wheeling-Nippon Steel in Follansbee being investigated

UPDATE: Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, 12 p.m. 7NEWS reached out to a spokesman for Wheeling-Nippon Steel on Sunday morning who said he could not comment on Saturday’s fire due to the incident still being investigated. We will bring you more details as they become available. FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Brooke County Sheriff’s Office confirms […]
FOLLANSBEE, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man sentenced for $60k COVID relief fraud

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Chesterland man was sentenced to prison and ordered to pay restitution for COVID relief fraud. 49-year-old Robert Bearden pled guilty to charges accusing him of fraudulently collecting around $60k in Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration under the CARES Act, according to a release from the Ohio […]
CHESTERLAND, OH
WTRF- 7News

Weirton Fire Department swears in two new firefighters

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) Weirton Fire Department has two new Firefighters. Jordan Brueck and Aspen Carroll were sworn in Thursday, in front of family, friends and fellow first responders. They are both third generation fire fighters and say they are ready to serve the people of Weirton. “Being a third generation firefighter does feel great, I […]
WEIRTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson County, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, OH
Crime & Safety
WTRF- 7News

Marshall County schools no longer require face-coverings

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Starting tomorrow students, as well as, faculty and staff in Marshall County Schools will no longer be required to wear a face-covering.  That was decided this afternoon at a special Board of Education meeting. Their conclusion was based on updated COVID-19 protocols released by The West Virginia Department of Education. It states that, a universal mask procedure to eliminate contract tracing is no longer required. However, a school- wide mask procedure could […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Redistricting causing issues for WV voters

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Due to state redistricting, county precincts have been changed and it’s causing concerns with the administration with the election. Roughly 14,000 voters in Brooke County will need new voter registration cards. Officials say this is because every ten years they are required to redistrict as a result of the census. The […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Facebook#Central Committee#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Supreme Court lifts block of public charter schools

West Virginia’s Supreme Court has lifted a lower court’s temporary blockage of public charter schools. The higher court issued the stay Wednesday. In December, a Kanawha County judge granted a preliminary injunction sought by parents in a lawsuit filed against Gov. Jim Justice and legislative leaders. Charter school implementation will continue under current law while […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTRF- 7News

Ohio deputies stop wrong-way driver on interstate

Watch this video posted by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Patrol deputies in Columbus, Ohio successfully bring an allegedly impaired driver going the wrong way on an interstate to a safe stop. On Feb. 11, just before 2 a.m. patrol deputies received an alert about a driver going the wrong way on I-70 on the west […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling man, “Abu Twoseventeeen,” admits to drug conspiracy

William Hinton, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to his involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Hinton, also known as “Abu Twoseventeeen,” age 49, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base, Cocaine Hydrochloride, Methamphetamine, and Heroin” and […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

$70,000 grant to help pave Panhandle Rail Trail

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) A favorite recreational trail is getting an upgrade. Gov. Jim Justice announced a $70,000 grant from WV Department of Highways Transportation Alternatives Program to pave the Panhandle Rail Trail. This money will be combined with the funds board has been raising to start the four mile long project. The trail has been […]
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

New things coming to the Highlands, including four new tenants

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — New things are coming to the Highlands. The Sports Complex has been open post-COVID, and there are a lot of events there on the weekends. Ohio County officials say that helps keep the restaurant and retail area busy and helps book the hotels. Thursday night, officials announced four new tenants […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Marshall County to remove mask procedure Friday

The Marshall County Board of Education had a special meeting on Thursday to make adjustments to the county’s current mask procedures. Starting Friday, February 25, facility, staff, and students will not need to wear a face-covering. All parents will have the option if they would like their child to continue to wear a mask. Marshall […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

GIVE Belmont County donates funds to local organization

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — Tens of thousands of dollars are now heading back into the community after the Belmont County Enrichment Fund announced its recipients Thursday morning. Over $50,000 with be shared between 10 recipients: From Young Life, to the Underground Railroad, to buying iPads for preschoolers at St. Clairsville City Schools. Lova Ebbert […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania police investigating cemeteries vandalized, swastikas painted on headstones

Police in Pennsylvania are investigating after three nearby Roman Catholic cemeteries were vandalized and swastikas were spray-painted on several headstones. Officers were called to St. Benedict Cemetery in Plymouth Township early Thursday. They also found more swastikas on headstones at Old St. Matthew Cemetery in Conshohocken and at St. Matthew Cemetery in Whitemarsh Township. It […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

23K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy