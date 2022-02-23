‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ tackles ‘Avengers: Endgame’ as Vudu’s most pre-ordered title ever
While the movie is still raking in the dough in theaters, fans apparently can’t wait to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home at home. The $1.83 billion-grossing Sony film has become the most pre-ordered title in the history of Vudu,...
Spider-Man: No Way Home Dethrones James Cameron’s Avatar at All-Time Domestic Box Office. Spider-Man: No Way Home has officially dethroned 2009’s James Cameron Sci-fi Adventure Avatar, to become the 3rd highest-grossing film at the domestic box office. click to enlarge. + 2. Tom Holland’s third installment of the...
Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest installment in the insanely popular Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been highly successful since hitting theaters back in December. The movie is now the third-highest grossing domestic release ever, making $772 million (so far). No Way Home has passed Avatar for domestic box office, and only trails Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Endgame (the latter of which also starred Tom Holland as Spider-Man).
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” has officially unseated director James Cameron’s 2009 science-fiction epic “Avatar” to become the third-highest grossing domestic release in history. After weeks of speculation over whether or not Peter Parker had the legs to bump the people of Pandora from bronze, “Spider-Man: No...
Blue's Big City Adventure has people thinking about Spider-Man: No Way Home. Paramount revealed the kids' show is getting a movie on their streaming service today. The sight of Steve, Joe, and Josh all together was enough to give fans visions of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield all over again. It's hard not to note some of the similarities. However, Nick Jr. and the larger network have been leaning into the larger nostalgia around the three hosts for months now. Still, it wouldn't be a surprise to see fans posting screen grabs and clips whenever the Big City Adventure gets rolling later this year. Check out some of the best responses down below.
Uncharted will carry one big advantage over Spider-Man: No Way Home during its theatrical run. China will allow the Tom Holland movie to screen in the country, an opportunity not afforded to the last MCU feature. March 14th will see the movie release In China after opening in 15 international markets last weekend. The Sony property managed to bring home $22 million and that total will only grow over time. It also signals a bit of a shift for China as it relates to big blockbusters. The Batman will also see a March release after some speculation about it getting left out of the territory as well. It will be interesting to monitor if these massive films are back or if these two movies are the exception to the rule. However, there's no doubt this can only help Uncharted as it gets the wind in its sails from such a large market coming open unexpectedly.
Two months after its debut, Spider-Man: No Way Home is swinging past Avatar at the domestic box office. The Marvel blockbuster grossed more than $1 million on Monday, bringing its total domestic earnings to $760.9 million, according to Deadline and Variety. That puts it above the $760.5 million domestic gross of James Cameron's Avatar, officially making No Way Home the third-highest grossing film at the North American box office ever.
In a time when movies have struggled to scoop up money from theatrical runs, Spider-Man: No Way Home has proven to be the exception to the rule. Tom Holland’s third Spider-Man movie, and sixth outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe overall, has had a box office run so impressive, it would be a big deal even if movie theaters weren’t still dealing with the pandemic. Now No Way Home can add another milestone to its list of accomplishments: making more money domestically than Avatar.
Earlier this month, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that this year, the Academy Awards would honor a "Fan-Favorite" film as part of the Oscars as well as a fan-favorite most exciting scene as part of a partnership with Twitter in which fans could vote by using the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite and #OscarsCheerMoment on the social media platform. Now, with the Oscars just a few weeks away, the Academy is sharing the five top contenders for the honor, pitting Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avengers: Endgame, Zack Snyder's Justice League and more against one another for the honor.
Every “Spider-Man” fan has envisioned what it would be like if the three Peter Parkers that have graced movie screens around the world ever met. But for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” writers Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna, actually writing that moment for a global blockbuster took a lot of attempts.
Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers follow. The question mark hovering over Peter Parker's future following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home is partly characterised by the fact that he's known to nobody – thanks to Doctor Strange's enchantment – yet, he remains in physical pieces of evidence.
Sony has teased more of the upcoming home release of Spider-Man: No Way Home and, yes, we’re getting lots more footage featuring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. While exact details are scarce, Sony’s ‘Special Features Preview’ has rounded up what to expect from release when it hits digital storefronts on March 22 and arrives on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray from April 12.
