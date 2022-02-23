The Last Episodes of Ozark Finally Have a Premiere Date

Ever since A Discovery of Witches premiered all the way back in 2018, it has distinguished itself as one of the few shows that seamlessly blends romance, magic, and straight up nerdiness. For three seasons, we’ve watched as vampire Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode) and witch Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) fell in love, traveled through time, and combed library stacks looking for Ashmole 782, aka the Book of Life. Now it all comes down to this: Diana has harnessed the power of Ashmole 782 while Matthew is in Benjamin’s (Jacob Ifan) nefarious clutches. How will A Discovery of Witches end?

