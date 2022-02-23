ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Last Episodes of Ozark Finally Have a Premiere Date

We’re heading back to the Ozarks one...

theplaylist.net

‘Ozark’ Teaser Trailer: The Final Batch Of Episodes Arrives In April On Netflix

‘Ozark” has been a big hit for Netflix but all good things come to an end as the fourth and final season of the crime thriller was split into two parts. Sort of a gritty family version of “Breaking Bad” the show gathered quite a large following thanks to Netflix’s massive global subscriber base that supported it over the years. We now know when the last chunk of seven episodes will be released into the wild.
digitalspy.com

Ozark's Julia Garner teases intense final episodes

Ozark star Julia Garner has promised fans an intense finale to the Netflix drama. The show – which is ending after the second half of its fourth season airs later this year – focuses on Martin 'Marty' Byrde (Jason Bateman), a financial advisor who launders money for a Mexican cartel.
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star Surprises With Reported Cancer Diagnosis

Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thorton shared some sad news on social media for fans of the show. The reality star revealed she had been under testing at John's Hopkins in the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, taking fans through her emotional journey. Thornton joined the popular Bravo reality...
hypebeast.com

'Ozark' Season 4 Part 2 Receives Premiere Date and Teaser Trailer

Netflix on Wednesday announced that part two of the final season of Ozark will premiere on the streamer on April 29, just two months following the debut of part one, which was released on January 21. Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy told The Hollywood Reporter in January that the second half...
Collider

'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 Release Date Revealed for Final Episodes

At last, it is here, lads! The sixth and final season of the historical British crime-drama show, Peaky Blinders, has finally got a release date. The popular series' return was announced and celebrated with an impressive 13-meter mural painted over seven days on the side of a building in Digbeth, Birmingham — the place where the Shelby family is from. The painting depicts the series' protagonist Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) wearing his iconic gray flat cap, which conceals sharp blades. The mural was appropriately called Last Orders.
Cosmopolitan

Euphoria fans have turned on Kat after last night's episode

While Nate Jacobs will always be the main Euphoria character we love to hate, there's an unlikely person on fans' dislike list this week: Kat. *Spoilers* During last night's episode [13 February], Kat Hernandez (played by Barbie Ferreira) broke up with boyfriend Ethan Daley (Austin Abrams) by falsely claiming she had a terminal illness during a crying outburst.
extratv

‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Trailer Drops — We Have a Premiere Date!

Lady Whistledown is inviting all “Bridgerton” fans to the Ton for the show’s second season, which officially has a release date. The new trailer for Season 2 of the Netflix hit dropped on Valentine’s Day. The show shared it on their YouTube, as well as Instagram with the caption, “Lady Whistledown's quill knows no loyalty, thus it is advised to guard one's secrets with their life. Bridgerton Season 2 returns March 25, 2022. Only on Netflix.”
iheart.com

Ozark Finale release date announced!

Netflix announced the release date for the second part of Ozark's Season 4 today. The seven remaining episodes of the show will come to the streaming platform this April, and we will finally know how it all works out. The final seven episodes of Ozark hit Netflix on April 29. I'm thinking there will be a lot of blood!! Check out the new teaser below.
Decider.com

When Does ‘A Discovery of Witches’ Season 3 Episode 7 Premiere? How to Watch the Series Finale

Ever since A Discovery of Witches premiered all the way back in 2018, it has distinguished itself as one of the few shows that seamlessly blends romance, magic, and straight up nerdiness. For three seasons, we’ve watched as vampire Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode) and witch Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) fell in love, traveled through time, and combed library stacks looking for Ashmole 782, aka the Book of Life. Now it all comes down to this: Diana has harnessed the power of Ashmole 782 while Matthew is in Benjamin’s (Jacob Ifan) nefarious clutches. How will A Discovery of Witches end?
Decider.com

‘Attack on Titan’ Episode 83 Release Date: Time, Streaming Info, ‘AOT’ Season 4, Episode 24 Premiere Date

Before we look to the future, let’s take a moment to visit the recent past. Last week, it was announced that the final season English Simuldubs of Attack on Titan are now available on both Funimation and Crunchyroll! But what about Hulu? Great question. If you look on Attack on Titan’s Hulu page, you’ll notice that many new episodes have a new dub option that’ll be available to stream beginning Tuesday, February 22 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Whiskey Riff

‘Yellowstone’ Producer Confirms ‘1883’ Will Not Have A Second Season

Well, since everybody pretty much died, I suppose we all saw this coming… Yes, the 1883 Season Finale was absolutely bonkers…. Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) died, Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott) died, the two cowboys died, the rest of the wagon train died after separating from the others… it would be easier just to tell you who lived. Needless to say, the show was a rousing success, a fantastic prequel series to the Paramount smash hit series, Yellowstone, and now that it’s over, […] The post ‘Yellowstone’ Producer Confirms ‘1883’ Will Not Have A Second Season first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
