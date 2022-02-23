ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton wears celeb-loved Blundstone boots in Denmark

By Kristin Contino
 4 days ago
Kate Middleton wore a pair of rugged Blundstone boots during her Denmark visit. SplashNews.com

Kate Middleton’s kicking off her heels.

The Duchess of Cambridge continued her tour of Denmark on Wednesday, dressing down in a pair of celebrity-approved Blundstone boots to meet local children at a forest kindergarten.

She donned Blundstone’s Classic 550 Chelsea Boot ($220) as she chatted with students, sat by a fire and even chopped wood at the outdoor school, which focuses on skills that build emotional and social development.

The Australian brand’s famously comfy and sturdy footwear is beloved by stars like Emma Watson, David Beckham, Benedict Cumberbatch and Lily Collins.

Kate debuted her weatherproof boots while out shopping at London’s Peter Jones department store earlier in February, but Wednesday marked the first time she’s sported them at an official event.

Blundstone Classic 550 Chelsea Boot ($220)

The royal styled her Blundstones with black skinny jeans, the trusty Seeland Woodcock jacket ($195) we’ve seen her sport at other outdoor engagements and a cream-colored turtleneck sweater.

She accessorized with classic pieces, choosing Liv Thurlwell bobble hoops ($678 for yellow gold or $189 for gold vermeil) and a braided belt.

As for the boots, they’re available in both women’s and men’s versions — do we smell a twinning moment with Prince William ahead?

She dressed down for a trip to Forest Kindergarten in Ballerup.

IN THIS ARTICLE
