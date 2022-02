Over the last decade, the Oklahoma Sooners have been one of the most successful teams in college football to have not won a national championship. They have seven conference championships and four College Football Playoff appearances. The only knock against the Sooners is their inability to break through the College Football Playoff semifinal ceiling. They rank fourth in the nation in appearances, but that 0-4 record is a blemish to an otherwise stellar decade in college football.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO