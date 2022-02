ST. PETERSBURG — Scott McLaughlin won Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg from the pole to earn his first career IndyCar Series victory. The 28-year-old New Zealand only gave up the lead on pit strategy throughout the 100-lap race. He held off reigning series champion Alex Palou by half a second to take the checkered flag in front of a crowd that looked to be one of the biggest in Grand Prix history.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO