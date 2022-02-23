ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Is The Market Feeling About 3M Company?

3M Company's (NYSE:MMM) short percent of float has fallen 3.09% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.03 million shares sold short, which is 1.57% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.8 days to cover...

