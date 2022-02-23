ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

The annual Honda Classic grind awaits at PGA National

By TIM REYNOLDS AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PLjHE_0eMwNUhG00

There are two keys to success at PGA National, both of which Matt Jones utilized to perfection in last year’s Honda Classic.

The first: make a lot of birdies.

The second: don’t try to make a lot of birdies.

That’s not as contradictory a plan as it seems. Jones, after winning the Honda by five shots a year ago, echoed what other past winners of the event have said — that the key is to simply take what the course gives and not try to force anything.

“I like the toughness that the golf course provides,” said Jones, who made 20 birdies on his way to the win a year ago, matching the second most by any Honda winner in the past 11 years. “You have to be very patient out there. You can’t get greedy or the course will bite you very quickly.”

The season’s Florida Swing starts Thursday at PGA National, with the Honda back in what had been its traditional spot leading off the run through the Sunshine State. Bay Hill awaits next week in Orlando, followed by The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach and then the Valspar Championship at the Innisbrook Resort near Tampa.

None of the world’s 10 top-ranked players are in the Honda field, which probably is a bit of a disappointment to tournament organizers. Nor are any of the reigning major champions, which in one case might be a bit of relief to those organizers.

Phil Mickelson isn’t playing this week — and it’s not clear when he will play again — yet is dominating the sport’s headlines. Mickelson apologized Tuesday for comments about the Saudis and a proposed super league that could pull players away from the PGA Tour. That, combined with a mandatory players meeting this week at PGA National, means the Mickelson storyline might be getting more attention than wondering which way the wind will blow in Palm Beach Gardens this weekend.

“I’m happy with the PGA Tour,” Brooks Koepka, a Palm Beach County native and one of the Honda’s fan favorites, said Wednesday. “I think everybody out here is happy. He can think whatever he wants to think, man. He can do whatever he wants to do. So, I think everybody out here is happy. I think a lot of people out here have the same opinion.”

The Honda is hard enough without off-the-course drama.

In the 15 previous years that the event has been at PGA National, the average winning score is a smidge below 9 under and 10 of those events were decided by either one shot or a playoff. Jones defied both of those norms last year, shooting 12 under and winning by five.

It is a grind, which appeals to a two-time U.S. Open winner such as Koepka.

“I like it because it’s difficult,” Koepka said. “I like difficult courses. I can’t compete when it’s 30 under, 25 under every week. That’s not me. I’m not going to go out and shoot 66, 65 every round. Probably why you see U.S. Opens I’m pretty much contending every time, and on the more difficult tracks I seem to do better.”

Jones opened the Honda with a flawless nine-birdie, no-bogey round of 61 a year ago. Ordinarily, a first-round lead doesn’t mean much; Sungjae Im was tied for 63rd after the first round of the Honda in 2020, for example, before going on to win.

But a first-round 61, that’s different. It set the tone.

“It was just one of those rounds where I hit it really well, hit it close on a lot of holes,” Jones said. “I played the par-3′s very well, which is I don’t want to say is key to that golf course, but if you can play them well all week, most often you’re going to have a good tournament.”

He didn’t lead wire to wire — Aaron Wise was three shots clear of Jones after 36 holes, before shooting 75-73 on the weekend. Jones had his three-shot lead back going into Sunday, then won by five.

Sounded easy. It wasn’t. Even with a big lead, Jones didn’t relax until getting to the 17th green Sunday. Such is life at PGA National; that windswept three-hole stretch called the Bear Trap, a nod to Jack Nicklaus, the par-3, par-4, par-3 stretch of holes 15 through 17 that make or break a round, means no lead is safe until basically the very end.

“Anytime you win on the PGA Tour is an amazing feeling,” Jones said. “It doesn’t happen too often for most of us."

———

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Aaron Rai takes 17 MINUTES to play par-3 15th at The Honda Classic

Sky Sports Golf's Andrew Coltart believes Aaron Rai might want to "walk into the clubhouse when it's quiet" after seeing him take more than 17 minutes to play the par-3 15th on day three of The Honda Classic. Rai, who was playing alongside Rory Sabbatini on day three at PGA...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Matthew Wolff finishes ROCK BOTTOM of PGA Tour leaderboard at Honda Classic

Matthew Wolff finished rock bottom of the leaderboard after two rounds of the Honda Classic, following up his 81 on day one with a 76 on Friday. After missing the cut at The American Express and finishing 64th at the Farmers Insurance Open, Wolff was placed at 17-over-par in a tie for 143rd this week too.
GOLF
FanSided

NASCAR is trying something new this week at Fontana

NASCAR is utilizing a different qualifying format at Auto Club Speedway, which is scheduled to host its first Cup Series race since 2020. After COVID-19-related restrictions wiped it off the 2021 schedule, the NASCAR Cup Series has returned to Auto Club Speedway for this Sunday afternoon’s WISE Power 400.
FONTANA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
ABC News

ABC News

559K+
Followers
138K+
Post
297M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy