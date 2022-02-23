ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gorham, NY

UPDATE: Gorham Man Passes Away From House Fire Injuries

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Gorham man who was trapped inside his home after a fire broke out in the living room Monday has passed away. The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office...

FL Radio Group

Barn Fire in Bath Kills Calf

A Friday afternoon barn fire in Bath has taken the life of a calf. The Bath Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to the report of a fire at 5641 Thomas Road just before 1:00pm. Efforts to extinguish the blaze were hampered by strong winds. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other animals were harmed.
BATH, NY
FL Radio Group

2 Women Hospitalized, SR 247 Shut Down After Gorham Car Accident

Two women were hospitalized after a Sunday morning car crash which shut down part State Route 247 in Gorham for three hours. The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office says, at 1:00am, Briona McBride of Canandaigua was travelling North when she crossed the center line and struck Felissa Pagorek, of Marion, whose vehicle then caught on fire and was a complete loss. Pagorek was taken to FF Thompson Hospital for complaints of severe pain while McBride was taken to Strong Memorial for a leg fracture.
GORHAM, NY
FL Radio Group

Shot Fired in Ithaca

Ithaca Police are asking for your help after a gunshot was heard around 2:20am, Sunday. Police say they responded to the area of the West Village Apartment Complex at 150 West Village Place after multiple reports of a shot being fired. Officers searched the area and found evidence to support the claims. At this time, no injuries or property damage has been reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department via any of the following:
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

One Woman Hospitalized After 3 Vehicle Crash

One woman was taken to the hospital after a three car crash in Seneca Falls Thursday evening. Police say one vehicle failed to yield at the intersection of State Route 414 and Balsley Road, crashing into the second vehicle, sending it into a third. One woman was taken to Geneva General Hospital for chest and hand pain. The Town of Seneca Falls Police Department was assisted by the New York State Troopers, Seneca Falls Fire Department, and North Seneca Ambulance.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Double House Fire in Union Springs

Multiple Cayuga County agencies were on scene for a Friday night double house fire in Union Springs. According to Finger Lakes1, crews from Auburn, Aurelius, Aurora, Cayuga, Fleming, Montezuma, Scipio, Throop, and Waterloo arrived at 61 Fire Lane 21 along Cayuga Lake around 8:00pm to battle the blaze which had by then spread to a second home. The fire was extinguished around 9:00pm. No word yet on the cause of the fire.
UNION SPRINGS, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Faces Child Endangerment Charges

A Seneca Falls man has been arrested for allegedly endangering the welfare of a child and for violating the Seneca County Social Host Law following a report of a domestic dispute. Police say they arrested Johnny Goodwine just before 3:30am Sunday after he allowed a person under the age of 21 to consume alcoholic beverages in his home and then left the residence without providing adequate care for two children. Goodwine was taken to the Seneca County Correctional Facility for arraignment.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Fayette Man Arrested after Seneca Falls Traffic Stop

A Fayette man was arrested Sunday morning in Seneca Falls for driving without a valid license. Seneca Falls Police arrested Donald Kain after a 2:18am traffic stop on West Bayard Street. During the stop, police say they discovered Kain’s vehicle had an expired registration and that his operating privilege was suspended for failure to pay driver responsibility assessment.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Two Arrested for Animal Cruelty in Schuyler County

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people on animal cruelty charges. Justin Frisk and Tiffany Myers were both arrested at a residence on Oak Hill Road in the town of Catharine for an incident that happened back on December 22nd. Both were charged with animal torture and the abandonment of animals. No other details of their arrests were released.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Police Arrest Baldwinsville Man For Driving Without a License

The Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Christopher L. Snyder, age 37, of Baldwinsville following a traffic stop on Fall Street Thursday night. Snyder was originally stopped by police for a vehicle equipment violation. The vehicle he was operating allegedly had no driverside headlamp. While on the stop it was discovered that Snyder’s driver’s license in the State of New York was suspended.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Lyons Woman Arrested in Seneca Falls on Warrant

Friday evening saw the arrest of a Lyons woman on a warrant. Seneca Falls Police say they arrested Victoria Tandle just before 6:00pm on a warrant stemming from a 2020 arrest where Tandle was originally charged with one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance and released on an appearance ticket. When Tandle failed to appear in the Seneca Falls Town Court, a warrant was issued for her arrest. Tandle was transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment in the Seneca County Centralized Arraignment Part Court.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Wanted Penn Yan Man Taken Into Custody This Week

A Penn Yan man considered armed and dangerous by police is back in their custody after being arrested during a traffic stop this week in the village. Elwood “Tetter” Hilligus was the passenger in a car that was stopped on Commercial Ave. The 44-year old had a warrant out for his arrest stemming from an incident last October where he allegedly had a cane sword in his possession.
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Man Arrested After Attempted Stabbing

A Friday morning arrest has one Geneva man facing a felony menacing charge. Police say Nicholas Hibbard attempted to stab another person just before 1:00am during a domestic incident. He had previously been convicted of menacing within the last ten years. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on...
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Canandaigua Man Arrested on Warrant

The Seneca Falls Police Department reports the arrest of David Buckland of Canandaigua. Police say he was arrested at 2:29am Saturday on a warrant issued after he failed to appear in court after being charged with petit larceny in 2020. Buckland was taken into custody on the warrant and transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment in the Seneca County Centralized Arraignment Part Court.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FL Radio Group

Odessa Man Ticketed for Driving on a Suspended License

State Police charged a 28-year old Odessa man for allegedly driving on a suspended license following a traffic stop on Tuesday. Brandon Shisler was also driving a Chevrolet pickup truck that had an expired inspection. He was issued uniform traffic tickets for an expired inspection sticker and aggravated unlicensed operation...
ODESSA, NY
FL Radio Group

Canandaigua Man Arrested on Petit Larceny Charges

A 41-year old Canandaigua man was arrested Thursday on petit larceny charges by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron White’s arrest stems from an investigation at the Canandaigua Walmart where he was accused of stealing $19.15 worth of merchandise. White was issued an appearance ticket for Hopewell Town...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Accused of Threatening Police With a Crowbar

A Seneca Falls man is accused of threatening police with a crowbar Thursday night after they responded to his house for a noise complaint. Police received multiple complaints of Cody Sabol being loud and yelling excessively for no apparent reason. After officers arrived, Sabol failed to comply with their orders and at one point picked up a crowbar. As he was taken into custody, Sabol physically resisted by pulling away and continued to be belligerent.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Romulus Man Arrested For Threatening Campers with Baseball Bat

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports that on 02/23/2022, deputies arrested Lawrence Bonome of 6590 South Cayuga Lake Road, Snedacker’s Campground lot 128, Romulus NY 14541, for Menacing 2nd and Disorderly Conduct. The arrest stems from a 911 call dispatchers received reporting a male camper yelling and holding a baseball bat. Upon investigation it was found Bonome had threatened another camper while waving and pointing a baseball bat at them. Bonome had entered his RV and refused to come out for several hours. A Sheriff’s Office negotiator was called in to negotiate a peaceful surrender. Deputies obtained a warrant of arrest for Bonome on the charges. Bonome eventually exited the RV and was taken into custody without incident. Bonome was turned over to corrections to be held until CAP court arraignment at 0800 hours on 2/23/2022 to answer to the charges. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victims.
ROMULUS, NY
FL Radio Group

Police: Person Shot in Face With BB or Pellet Gun in Ithaca

A person was shot in the face and head with either BBs or pellets from an air rifle as they were walking their dog in the 200 block of Hancock Street in Ithaca Monday night. The victim told police he was approached by someone in a red sedan traveling south on First Street. The victim told police he heard what sounded to be rapid-fire shortly after realizing he had been struck. The red sedan continued south towards Cascadilla.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Onondaga County Skier Seriously Injured in Bristol Mountain Fall

A teenage skier from Onondaga County took a hard fall at Bristol Mountain Monday. The Ontario County Sheriffs’ Office says a 15-year old boy skied over a jump – landed head first -suffering significant head and face injuries. An ambulance took the unidentified teen to the Bristol Fire House where Mercy Flight was waiting. First responders flew him to Strong Memorial Hospital where they say he remains in guarded condition.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

