UPDATE: Gorham Man Passes Away From House Fire Injuries

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports that on 02/23/2022, deputies arrested Lawrence Bonome of 6590 South Cayuga Lake Road, Snedacker’s Campground lot 128, Romulus NY 14541, for Menacing 2nd and Disorderly Conduct. The arrest stems from a 911 call dispatchers received reporting a male camper yelling and holding a baseball bat. Upon investigation it was found Bonome had threatened another camper while waving and pointing a baseball bat at them. Bonome had entered his RV and refused to come out for several hours. A Sheriff’s Office negotiator was called in to negotiate a peaceful surrender. Deputies obtained a warrant of arrest for Bonome on the charges. Bonome eventually exited the RV and was taken into custody without incident. Bonome was turned over to corrections to be held until CAP court arraignment at 0800 hours on 2/23/2022 to answer to the charges. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victims.

ROMULUS, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO