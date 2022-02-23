ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Formula Recall

By sue.matters
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarm Springs WIC wants Families to know about a Significant Formula recall and FDA advisory. The FDA issued an advisory alert to consumers to avoid purchasing or using certain powdered infant formula products. This is an ongoing investigation. Abbott...

CBS News

Former President Trump predicts "a major war in Europe," criticizes Biden administration for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Former President Donald Trump called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "an atrocity that should have never been allowed to occur," but put the blame on President Biden's administration. In his remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, the former commander-in-chief predicted "a major war in Europe" would erupt. Trump,...
POTUS

