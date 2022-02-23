ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Security: Americans to see $1,657 today

By Staff Report
 4 days ago

Today is payday for millions of Americans receiving Social Security. It’s the fourth Wednesday, so those with birthdays between the 20th and 31st are getting paid.

2022 saw one of the biggest COLA increases in recent history at 5.9%.

This went into effect Jan. 1, 2022.

The average boost for recipients is around $92 per month.

Social Security: Remember these tips to avoid losing $100s

When will everyone else see their Social Security checks?

The next check is set to go out on the second Wednesday of March which is March 9.

Those with birthdays between the 1st and 10th can expect their benefits.

After that, the next check is the third Wednesday of March, March 16.

Social Security: Can my benefits be garnished for any reason?

Those with birthdays between the 11th and 20th can expect their checks then.

Finally, those getting checks today can expect their next check in about a month on March 23.

Couples saw their average increase rise from $2,599 to $2,753 per month.

This is an average increase of $154 per month.

What is your full retirement age?

SSI recipients can expect their payments on the first of each month.

Exceptions to this are when that day is a holiday or on a weekend.

In that case, SSI payments will be sent the business day after.

Fourth Stimulus Check & Social Security recipients

Stimulus checks have been an asset to millions of Americans since the start of the pandemic, but seniors have been hit the hardest and are looking for a fourth stimulus check. There have been three stimulus checks so far, with two in 2020 and one in 2021. This has Americans...
