Iowa State

Iowa COVID-19 deaths surpass 9,000 as hospitalizations drop

New Haven Register
 4 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Iowa climbed past 9,000, the state health department reported Wednesday, even as hospitalizations continue to decrease in the state. The state reported a total of 9,085...

www.nhregister.com

Ames Tribune

COVID data suggests pandemic in decline in Iowa as state approaches 9,000 deaths

Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday suggested the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to recede across Iowa, with new reported cases and hospitalizations dropping for the fourth consecutive week. Wednesday marked the first weekly data update since Iowa Gov....
IOWA STATE
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
KIDS
