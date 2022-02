BC was his first Power-Five offer, and he decided to jump at the opportunity. Class of 2023 quarterback Jacobe Robinson has verbally committed to Boston College. Robinson, who checks in at 6-foot-4, 218 pounds, took over as the starter for Henderson High School this fall as a junior and spearheaded an offense that averaged more than 400 yards per game. He completed 61.7 percent of his passes en route to 22 TDs in the air and earned first-team All-District honors in the process.

