ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, NE

Man accidentally sets self on fire aboard bus in Nebraska

SFGate
 4 days ago

YORK, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in southeastern Nebraska say a man trying to smoke drugs in a bus bathroom accidentally set himself and the bus on fire. The incident happened around 4 a.m. Saturday aboard...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
York County, NE
York County, NE
Accidents
Local
Nebraska Accidents
State
Georgia State
City
Brunswick, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
York County, NE
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Former President Trump predicts "a major war in Europe," criticizes Biden administration for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Former President Donald Trump called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "an atrocity that should have never been allowed to occur," but put the blame on President Biden's administration. In his remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, the former commander-in-chief predicted "a major war in Europe" would erupt. Trump,...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Fire Extinguisher#Drugs#Accident#Ap#Burlington Trailways#The York News Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy