Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has missed more than a third of the season because of an injury. However, it hasn’t slowed down his game. Adebayo has career highs points (19.0) and rebounds (10.3). He continues to move up the list of franchise leaders in games with double-doubles. Adebayo jumped LeBron James earlier this year at 102, and now has 111 for his career. If Adebayo keeps playing at this pace, he may pass Dwyane Wade (126) as the franchise leader.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO