Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce transform into the Queen and Prince Philip as Netflix recreates the 1992 Windsor Castle fire for The Crown

Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce transformed into the Queen and Prince Philip as they filmed the aftermath of the 1992 Windsor Fire in scenes for The Crown.

Netflix has transformed Burghley House in Lincolnshire into Windsor Castle to shoot scenes for the highly anticipated fifth season of their royal drama.

The series, which will return to small screens in November next year, appears to be recreating the devastating fire at Windsor Castle in 1992, one of the many challenges faced by the royal family during the Queen's 'annus horribilis'.

Scenes filmed this week show Imelda, 66, and Jonathan, 74, portraying Her Majesty - who was not staying at Windsor at the time, but arrived after the blaze began - and Prince Philip.

Over the first three series of The Crown, the Netflix hit has become well known for bending facts to suit its narrative, and while some artistic license is inevitable, some critics have been outraged in its rewriting of history and relationships.

The fire at the monarch's Berkshire residence broke out on November 20th, 1992, in Queen Victoria's private chapel after a faulty spotlight set alight a curtain next to the altar

The fire at the monarch's Berkshire residence broke out on November 20th, 1992, in Queen Victoria's private chapel after a faulty spotlight set alight a curtain next to the altar.

It was first spotted around 11.30pm and took 225 firemen from seven counties to battle flames using 36 pumps and discharging 1½ million gallons of water at the peak of the operation.

The blaze burned for 15 hours and destroyed 115 rooms, including nine State Rooms.

A restoration committee for the castle was chaired by the late Duke of Edinburgh.

The official completion date for the restoration project was 20 November 1997, five years after the outbreak of the fire and the 50th wedding anniversary of Her Majesty and Philip.

The Crown's fifth series will see Staunton take over the role of the Queen from Olivia Colman, while Lesley Manville is set to play her sister Princess Margaret, replacing Helena Bonham Carter.

Pryce will take over the role of Prince Philip for the seasons showing the Royals navigating the 1990s and early 2000s while Elizabeth Debicki will take over the coveted role of Princess Diana from Emma Corrin.

James Murray will take on the role of Prince Andrew, replacing Tom Byrne, who played the Queen's second son in series four.

The final two series of The Crown will cover the Royal Family's history throughout the 1990s and into 2003 and expects to include the Queen making a speech on her 40th anniversary of her accession in 1992, in which she called the year an 'annus horriblis'.

She was referring to the breakdown of three of her children's marriages; Prince Andrew, Princess Anne's and Prince Charles' divorce from Princess Diana.

The breakdown of Charles and Diana’s relationship will be a central part of the new series. The fourth series of The Crown, which streamed in November last year, told the story of the early romance between Charles and Diana.

