Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce transform into the Queen and Prince Philip as Netflix recreates the 1992 Windsor Castle fire for The Crown

By Monica Greep For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce transformed into the Queen and Prince Philip as they filmed the aftermath of the 1992 Windsor Fire in scenes for The Crown.

Netflix has transformed Burghley House in Lincolnshire into Windsor Castle to shoot scenes for the highly anticipated fifth season of their royal drama.

The series, which will return to small screens in November next year, appears to be recreating the devastating fire at Windsor Castle in 1992, one of the many challenges faced by the royal family during the Queen's 'annus horribilis'.

Scenes filmed this week show Imelda, 66, and Jonathan, 74, portraying Her Majesty - who was not staying at Windsor at the time, but arrived after the blaze began - and Prince Philip.

Over the first three series of The Crown, the Netflix hit has become well known for bending facts to suit its narrative, and while some artistic license is inevitable, some critics have been outraged in its rewriting of history and relationships.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WUpOz_0eMwMPB000
Netflix has transformed Burghley House into Windsor Castle to shoot scenes for the highly anticipated fifth season of their royal drama The Crown. Scenes show near Stamford in Lincolnshire this week show Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce portraying Her Majesty and Prince Philip 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UIpib_0eMwMPB000
The series, which will return to small screens in November next year, appears to be recreating the devastating fire at Windsor Castle in 1992, one of the many challenges faced by the royal family during the Queen's 'annus horribilis'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LqIA2_0eMwMPB000
Pictured, a fire engine on the set of The Crown as Netflix appear to recreate the devastating fire at Windsor Castle in 1992 for the hit royal series 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y2XAr_0eMwMPB000
The fire at the monarch's Berkshire residence broke out on November 20th, 1992, in Queen Victoria's private chapel after a faulty spotlight set alight a curtain next to the altar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LBbHK_0eMwMPB000
The Queen is pictured with a fireman inspecting the damage after the fire at Windsor Castle in 1992
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ovdr8_0eMwMPB000
The scenes, from the fifth series of the Netflix drama, were shot at Burghley House near Stamford in Lincolnshire this week and show a large bonfire, presumably to create the illusion of flames outside the building

The fire at the monarch's Berkshire residence broke out on November 20th, 1992, in Queen Victoria's private chapel after a faulty spotlight set alight a curtain next to the altar.

It was first spotted around 11.30pm and took 225 firemen from seven counties to battle flames using 36 pumps and discharging 1½ million gallons of water at the peak of the operation.

The blaze burned for 15 hours and destroyed 115 rooms, including nine State Rooms.

A restoration committee for the castle was chaired by the late Duke of Edinburgh.

The official completion date for the restoration project was 20 November 1997, five years after the outbreak of the fire and the 50th wedding anniversary of Her Majesty and Philip.

Pictures taken on set show a large bonfire, presumably to create the illusion of flames outside the building, and appear to show Her Majesty and Prince Philip arriving at the castle after hearing news of the fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qqs0b_0eMwMPB000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RM75B_0eMwMPB000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Mest_0eMwMPB000
Pictures on set appear to show Staunton and Pryce as Her Majesty and Prince Philip arriving at Her majesty's Berkshire residence after hearing news of the fire 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CXtJZ_0eMwMPB000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZF2DN_0eMwMPB000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05HpbF_0eMwMPB000
Staunton and Pryce are pictured on the set of hit royal series The Crown which will return to small screens in November next year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cUDf6_0eMwMPB000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WXxRh_0eMwMPB000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=089kSw_0eMwMPB000
The fire at the monarch's Berkshire residence broke out on November 20th, 1992. Staunton and Pryce are pictured on set of The Crown 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Mla3_0eMwMPB000
Actors are pictured on the set of Netflix's hit royal series The Crown this week. The scenes were filmed at Burghley House to recreate Windsor Castle 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25DZGR_0eMwMPB000

The Crown's fifth series will see Staunton take over the role of the Queen from Olivia Colman, while Lesley Manville is set to play her sister Princess Margaret, replacing Helena Bonham Carter.

Pryce will take over the role of Prince Philip for the seasons showing the Royals navigating the 1990s and early 2000s while Elizabeth Debicki will take over the coveted role of Princess Diana from Emma Corrin.

James Murray will take on the role of Prince Andrew, replacing Tom Byrne, who played the Queen's second son in series four.

The final two series of The Crown will cover the Royal Family's history throughout the 1990s and into 2003 and expects to include the Queen making a speech on her 40th anniversary of her accession in 1992, in which she called the year an 'annus horriblis'.

She was referring to the breakdown of three of her children's marriages; Prince Andrew, Princess Anne's and Prince Charles' divorce from Princess Diana.

The breakdown of Charles and Diana’s relationship will be a central part of the new series. The fourth series of The Crown, which streamed in November last year, told the story of the early romance between Charles and Diana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2INEeE_0eMwMPB000
Pictured, the crew on the set of The Crown making a bonfire to recreate the fire of Windsor in 1992 - including one crew member carrying a Guy Fawkes effigy in a wheelbarrow 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Bu2b_0eMwMPB000
Pictured, the crew on the set of The Crown making a bonfire to recreate the fire of Windsor in 1992. The blaze burned for 15 hours and destroyed 115 rooms, including nine State Rooms
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cEmFo_0eMwMPB000
Pictured, the crew on the set of The Crown making a bonfire to recreate the fire of Windsor in 1992 including one crew member carrying a Guy Fawkes effigy in a wheelbarrow
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SZowI_0eMwMPB000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qcjr1_0eMwMPB000
The new season is expected to include the Queen making a speech on her 40th anniversary of her accession in 1992, in which she called the year an 'annus horriblis'. Pictured, the crew on the set of The Crown making a bonfire to recreate the fire of Windsor in 1992 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xtSHd_0eMwMPB000
Pictured, extras and crew members on the set of Netflix's royal drama The Crown in scenes shot near Stamford in Lincolnshire this week 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02KBk5_0eMwMPB000
The final two series of The Crown will cover the Royal Family's history throughout the 1990s and into 2003. Pictured, crew on the set of The Crown making a bonfire to recreate the fire of Windsor in 1992
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BtPu5_0eMwMPB000
Pictures on set appear to show Staunton and Pryce as Her Majesty and Prince Philip arriving at Her majesty's Berkshire residence after hearing news of the fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PGUfK_0eMwMPB000
Actors are pictured on the set of Netflix's hit royal series The Crown this week. The scenes were filmed at Burghley House to recreate Windsor Castle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YXekd_0eMwMPB000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uFjJU_0eMwMPB000
The scenes, from the fifth series of the Netflix drama, were shot at Burghley House near Stamford in Lincolnshire this week. Images show actors on set ahead of the series returning to the small screen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aQxNi_0eMwMPB000
Actors are pictured on the set of Netflix's hit royal series The Crown this week. The scenes were filmed at Burghley House to recreate Windsor Castle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20TKwO_0eMwMPB000

