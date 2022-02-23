Deadline for Fishtrap marina applications extended

On Tuesday morning, the Jefferson County Commissioner's Court voted to push back the deadline on the Ford Park contract - again. Renaissance Development Group failed to close on the contract by last Friday, the deadline set by the court in January. But Commissioner Darrell Bush made a motion to require RDG to put up $560,000 in earnest money by March 4 and close on the contract by March 22. "Failure to do either one of these will negate the contract and they forfeit their money," Bush said. Last year, RDG paid $440,000 in earnest money to...

JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO