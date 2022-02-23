Deadline for Fishtrap marina applications extended

On Tuesday morning, the Jefferson County Commissioner's Court voted to push back the deadline on the Ford Park contract - again.
Renaissance Development Group failed to close on the contract by last Friday, the deadline set by the court in January.
But Commissioner Darrell Bush made a motion to require RDG to put up $560,000 in earnest money by March 4 and close on the contract by March 22.
"Failure to do either one of these will negate the contract and they forfeit their money," Bush said.
Last year, RDG paid $440,000 in earnest money to...
