ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defuniak Springs, FL

RV bursts into flames on Florida highway

By Kimber Collins
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rTKyU_0eMwJcx200

CRESTVIEW, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Patrick ‘Paddy’ OMalley said he was towing his RV home from getting repairs in DeFuniak Springs Saturday, Feb. 19 when it caught fire.

Dorcas Volunteer Fire Chief John Polinsky said a call came in by a witness around 10:30 a.m. The witness said smoke was coming from the Air Conditioning unit and they got OMalley’s attention to pull over.

Photos: Two injured in HWY 98 crash in Destin

The RV came to rest, covered in flames near 4 Lake Drive on HWY 90. Firefighters put the fire out in minutes but said the damage was extensive.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33knQT_0eMwJcx200
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=186CzU_0eMwJcx200
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PumRI_0eMwJcx200
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nrd67_0eMwJcx200

Polinsky said from an initial survey the fire looked to have started in the kitchen area of the RV. The insurance company handling the claim will investigate the actual cause of the fire.

Black History Month Trailblazer: Pensacola’s First Black Police Chief still has a passion for public service

“It was incredible how fast it burned and how much to the extent of which it burned. Even with them spraying it as quickly as they did because they were there within just a few minutes, 90% of the of the RV is just gone, just not there.

All the aluminum had melted, everything was gone. All the framing, even the steps, there was a set of solid steps that fold up into the interior of the RV when they’re not in use. Even those have melted from the heat of the fire and those were made of aluminum and steel.

Paddy OMalley

OMalley said the RV was at Great American RV SuperStores having repairs done for two separate safety recalls.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FzZwc_0eMwJcx200
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xrm7T_0eMwJcx200

According to recall tracker ClearVin.com , the 2019 Jayco White Hawk 31rls model, same as OMalley’s was listed to have multiple recalls including:

  • Recall No. 21V184000 – EQUIPMENT:APPLIANCE:OVEN/STOVE/COOKTOP
    • The saddle valve securing bolt may be overtightened, possibly damaging the o-ring seal and causing a continuous gas leak.
    • CONSEQUENCE- A gas leak can increase the risk of a fire.
  • Recall No. 21V425000- EQUIPMENT:RECREATIONAL VEHICLE/TRAILER:LPG SYSTEMS
    • The regulator may fail, causing an increase in propane pressure.
    • CONSEQUENCE- Increased propane pressure can enlarge the flames in gas appliances, increasing the risk of a fire.

WKRG News 5 has reached out to the service department at Great American RV in Defuniak Springs for comment on the repairs and recall work but has not heard back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 5

Related
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police train alongside horses for event response program

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police and horses are working together, as they prepare for Fat Tuesday. On Sunday, officers with the Mobile Police Department along with over thirty horses took part in the Mountian Units training program. This training prepares the horses and officers for anything that may come their way during events, such as […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crestview, FL
City
Pensacola, FL
Defuniak Springs, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Destin, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Defuniak Springs, FL
WKRG News 5

Man dies after shooting on Bernice Hudson Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department confirmed the man who was shot and injured in the shooting on Thursday, Feb. 24 on Bernice Hudson Drive has died from his injuries. The shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. when officers found a 55-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds. His condition at the time was life-threatening […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fire damages part of Midland City Elementary

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WDHN) — A fire has damaged part of Midland City Elementary School, Midland City Fire Chief Burt Chandler confirmed. Around 6:30 p.m. Friday, a call to dispatch was made of smoke being seen coming from the elementary school. The Midland City Fire Department responded and had the fire under control within minutes. […]
MIDLAND CITY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rv#Air Conditioning#Propane#Traffic Accident#Dorcas Volunteer Fire#First Black Police#Great American#Clearvin Com#Jayco White Hawk
WKRG News 5

4th Happy Hills suspect arrested, linked to another murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department arrested a man who is believed to be involved in three murders.  Patrick Lewis, 21, was arrested by Mobile Police for the murders of Tony and Lelia Lewis, making him the fourth suspect in the case. The couple was found dead in their home after […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man wanted for allegedly trafficking fentanyl

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man wanted for allegedly trafficking fentanyl.  Deputies are looking for 31-year-old Cameron Eric Paulchek, who is wanted for: Trafficking fentanyl with intent to sell Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.  Paulchek also has a warrant out for […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

2 arrested for National Street homicide in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested two men on Wednesday, February 23 in connection to a January 2022 homicide. Police said Christopher Henderson, Jr., 20, of Vicksburg, and Jordan Harvey, 19, of Canton, were both charged with murder in connection to the death of Reginald Rogers, Jr., 20. The shooting happened on National Street […]
VICKSBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WKRG News 5

Man identified in homicide investigation at Cottage Hill

UPDATE (2/25/22 12:35 p.m.): The victim has been identified as Keith Fredricks, according to Mobile Police. ORIGINAL STORY MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a homicide where a 19-year-old was shot and killed. Officers were called to the 7400 block of Cottage Hill Road on Feb. 15 for a […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola Beach Lifeguards return to towers March 1

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG]) — Escambia County officials announced the Pensacola Beach Lifeguards will return to their towers Tuesday, March 1 for the 2022 season. From Tuesday, March 1 until Sunday, March 13 one to three towers at Casino Beach will be staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. After Sunday, the […]
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Alabama inmate found unresponsive in cell dies at hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate serving life in prison for a 1985 double murder has died two days after he was found injured in his cell. Victor Joseph Russo was discovered unresponsive Wednesday at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in western Jefferson County. Al.com reports the coroner’s office said the 60-year-old man had blunt […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy