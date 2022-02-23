RV bursts into flames on Florida highway

CRESTVIEW, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Patrick ‘Paddy’ OMalley said he was towing his RV home from getting repairs in DeFuniak Springs Saturday, Feb. 19 when it caught fire.

Dorcas Volunteer Fire Chief John Polinsky said a call came in by a witness around 10:30 a.m. The witness said smoke was coming from the Air Conditioning unit and they got OMalley’s attention to pull over.

The RV came to rest, covered in flames near 4 Lake Drive on HWY 90. Firefighters put the fire out in minutes but said the damage was extensive.









Polinsky said from an initial survey the fire looked to have started in the kitchen area of the RV. The insurance company handling the claim will investigate the actual cause of the fire.

“It was incredible how fast it burned and how much to the extent of which it burned. Even with them spraying it as quickly as they did because they were there within just a few minutes, 90% of the of the RV is just gone, just not there. All the aluminum had melted, everything was gone. All the framing, even the steps, there was a set of solid steps that fold up into the interior of the RV when they’re not in use. Even those have melted from the heat of the fire and those were made of aluminum and steel. Paddy OMalley

OMalley said the RV was at Great American RV SuperStores having repairs done for two separate safety recalls.





According to recall tracker ClearVin.com , the 2019 Jayco White Hawk 31rls model, same as OMalley’s was listed to have multiple recalls including:

Recall No. 21V184000 – EQUIPMENT:APPLIANCE:OVEN/STOVE/COOKTOP The saddle valve securing bolt may be overtightened, possibly damaging the o-ring seal and causing a continuous gas leak. CONSEQUENCE- A gas leak can increase the risk of a fire.

Recall No. 21V425000- EQUIPMENT:RECREATIONAL VEHICLE/TRAILER:LPG SYSTEMS The regulator may fail, causing an increase in propane pressure. CONSEQUENCE- Increased propane pressure can enlarge the flames in gas appliances, increasing the risk of a fire.



WKRG News 5 has reached out to the service department at Great American RV in Defuniak Springs for comment on the repairs and recall work but has not heard back.

