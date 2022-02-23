ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Amicable Coparents? Sister Wives’ Paedon Reveals How Kody, Christine Handle Custody for Truely

By Laura Rizzo
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2huF67_0eMwJYN000
Instagram (2)

Spilling the tea. Sister Wives star Paedon Brown revealed how dad Kody Brown and mom Christine Brown handle custody and visitation for 11-year-old daughter, Truely, following their divorce and their move to Utah.

“Mom does still speak to dad,” Paedon, 23, told The Sun in an interview published on Tuesday, February 22. “She wants to make sure that Truely has a relationship with dad and that he has a relationship with Truely.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FbNkQ_0eMwJYN000
Instagram

That being said, it’s unclear how often Kody, 53, has been seeing his daughter in person since they reside in different states. While the former salesman lives in Flagstaff, Arizona, with his remaining three wives — Meri, Janelle and Robyn — Christine, 49, relocated back to Utah with their youngest child. In addition to Paedon and Truely, Christine and Kody share adult children Mykelti, Aspyn, Ysabel and Gwendlyn.

In October 2021, In Touch confirmed the mom of six listed her new address in the city of Murray after obtaining the mortgage deed following the sale of her former Arizona house. At the time, she also described herself as a “single woman” in the deed.

Christine is renting the 3,000 square foot duplex she resides in with Truely. The property is only a three-minute drive from where daughter Aspyn and her husband, Mitch Thompson, live.

Although Kody and Christine are seemingly coparenting Truely following their split, Paedon noted that things are still tense between the exes. “They do still speak, but there is a barrier there,” he confessed.

Things between the My 4 Wives alum and his older children are also strained, as Paedon said his own relationship with Kody is “not great” at the moment.

“I wish it was better. I don’t like putting up with the rules,” he said. “I love my family. I love my siblings. I do love my parents, but I don’t love all of the decisions that each of them have made.”

Christine and Kody announced their split in November 2021 after being spiritually married for nearly three decades.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote in a statement via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Addressing their split in his own message, Kody said Christine’s “decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness.”

The father of 18 continued, “We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

Comments / 2

Related
realitytitbit.com

Kody's son has hinted Robyn is pregnant on Sister Wives

TLC viewers have been questioning if Robyn Brown is pregnant for a while, but the latest episode of Sister Wives got even more people talking…. Kody Brown and his four wives are the centre of Sister Wives, as viewers follow their polygamist family and all the drama and hardships they face. The TLC star has had eighteen children with his wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Tearfully Reveals That She Does Not Have A Connection With Kody's Other Wives As The Patriarch Details Strained Relationship With Sons Gabe & Garrison

The Brown family has been opening up more about their complicated relationships. In a preview for the the upcoming installment of the three part Sister Wives special Sunday, February 6, via Entertainment Tonight — Robyn Brown revealed that she feels shut out by husband Kody Brown's other wives Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and now estranged wife Christine Brown.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Fans Can’t Believe How Much Noah Brown & His Wife’s Son Has Grown

During the early days of “Alaskan Bush People,” we were introduced to the core “Wolfpack.”. That includes the late Billy Brown, Ami, Matt, Bam Bam, Bear, Gabe, Noah, Bird, and Rain. The best part is that we’ve also gotten to see how this wilderness-focused family has grown over the years. Many of the family members have since embarked on their own journeys and even started their own families.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kody
Person
Robyn
Popculture

Pregnant '90 Day Fiance' Star Files for Divorce on Valentine's Day

90 Day Fiancé's Juliana Custodio has filed for divorce from her estranged husband Michael Jessen, according to Entertainment Tonight, which reports the Brazil native filed for dissolution of marriage on Valentine's Day in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The former TLC couple announced in October that they had split, and Custodio, 23, is now expecting her first child with new boyfriend Ben Obscura.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
bravotv.com

Gia Giudice Got a Romantic Gift from Her Boyfriend, Christian

Gia Giudice's relationship with Christian Carmichael has been filled with so many romantic moments. In 2020, The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter and her boyfriend enjoyed beach days and gorgeous sunsets during their trip to California. The following year, they experienced special activities like a sunset cruise and the prettiest beach picnic, which Gia called the "perfect date night." The couple kicked off 2022 by celebrating their second anniversary at an incredible dinner with an epic view, and just weeks later, Gia showed off a sweet Valentine's Day surprise from Christian.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coparenting#Sister Wives#Christine Handle Custody#Sun
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Brown Glams Up Like a Barbie Doll in New Photo

It looks like “Alaskan Bush People” star Rain Brown is a literal Barbie girl in a Barbie world!. In a recent Instagram post, the 19-year-old television personality gets all dolled up, literally, while sporting a stunning pink ball gown. And I must admit, the leafy background really goes well with the colors in this photo. If Hollywood decided to make a live-action Barbie movie, Brown is the person to call. Now, all that’s missing is the tiara.
CELEBRITIES
MLive

‘Jersey Shore’ star’s husband files for divorce

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Jersey Shore” star Angelina Pivarnick has been served divorce papers by her husband, Chris Larangeira, according to multiple reports. The former Staten Islander, 35, and her sanitation worker husband, 42, married in November 2019 at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, N.J.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Feels “Sorry For” Teresa Giudice’s Fiance Luis Video After Seeing Video That Surfaced

Real Housewives of Orange County is delivering some goodness for the first time in a long time. Heather Dubrow is back like it’s 2014 again, going after Shannon Beador and making “scripted threats” from her high horse. For the first time ever, Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter are interesting to watch, and Noella Bergener is giving us almost too much. Point being, […] The post Tamra Judge Feels “Sorry For” Teresa Giudice’s Fiance Luis Video After Seeing Video That Surfaced appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
ETOnline.com

Destinee LaShaee, 'My 600-Lb. Life' Star, Dead at 30

Destinee LaShaee, the first transgender person to be featured on My 600-Lb. Life, has died. The reality star's brother, Wayne Compton, shared the sad news in a Facebook post on Tuesday. LaShaee was 30 years old. The cause of death for LaShaee, who was born with the name Matthew Ventress,...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

33K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy