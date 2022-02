LUBBOCK — Argyle used stout defense and a career game from Samantha Bacon to put district rival Decatur away for a third time this season. The Lady Eagles shut down Decatur in the third quarter, limiting them to just two points to pull away for a 52-40 victory in the Class 4A Region I girls basketball championship game Saturday afternoon in the Rip Griffin Center at Lubbock Christian University.

DECATUR, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO