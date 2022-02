LONDON (CBS NEWSPATH/WKRC) - Scientists in Scotland say they've found the remains of the world's largest Jurassic pterosaur. Fossil hunters couldn't believe their eyes when they spotted a jawbone jutting out from the seashore on Scotland's Isle of Skye. "We had to battle the tides to collect it. We almost lost the fossil," American paleontologist Steve Brusatte said. Brusatte and his team from University of Edinburgh managed to get their hands on the largest pterosaur ever discovered from the Jurassic period. "It's an exquisite skeleton. The bones are preserved in three dimensions. It's one hundred and seventy million years old, give or take, and it's big," Brusatte said.

SCIENCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO