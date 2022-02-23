Report: Wembley Stadium unlikely to host Champions League final if moved from Russia

General view inside the stadium Wembley. Sports Press Photo

As part of reports that UEFA is considering moving this year's Champions League final scheduled for Saint Petersburg on May 28 due to the threat of Russia possibly invading Ukraine, London's Wembley Stadium was mentioned as a potential alternative venue for the biggest match of the European club calendar.

However, ESPN's Mark Ogden now reports Wembley's chances of securing that game are low for multiple reasons.

As was previously noted, Wembley is set to hold the English Football League promotion playoffs that same weekend and is also scheduled to host the Champions League final in 2024.

Additionally, the final of last summer's UEFA European Championship between England and Italy at Wembley was marred by violent scenes as fans without tickets attempted to storm into the stadium before kickoff. Ogden suggests memories of what took place less than a year ago has UEFA looking elsewhere if it moves the Champions League title fixture.

UEFA suspects "around 100,000 visiting supporters" could flock to a city for this year's final with COVID-19 restrictions being lifted throughout Europe, so the governing body will ideally choose a venue that can hold that many paying customers and is in a city with adequate transportation and accommodations. Barcelona, Paris, Rome, Munich, and Amsterdam are among the options listed by Ogden.

It's unclear when UEFA will announce its decision for the final's location.