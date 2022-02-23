ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Report: Wembley Stadium unlikely to host Champions League final if moved from Russia

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hucTt_0eMwIlmw00
General view inside the stadium Wembley. Sports Press Photo

As part of reports that UEFA is considering moving this year's Champions League final scheduled for Saint Petersburg on May 28 due to the threat of Russia possibly invading Ukraine, London's Wembley Stadium was mentioned as a potential alternative venue for the biggest match of the European club calendar.

However, ESPN's Mark Ogden now reports Wembley's chances of securing that game are low for multiple reasons.

As was previously noted, Wembley is set to hold the English Football League promotion playoffs that same weekend and is also scheduled to host the Champions League final in 2024.

Additionally, the final of last summer's UEFA European Championship between England and Italy at Wembley was marred by violent scenes as fans without tickets attempted to storm into the stadium before kickoff. Ogden suggests memories of what took place less than a year ago has UEFA looking elsewhere if it moves the Champions League title fixture.

UEFA suspects "around 100,000 visiting supporters" could flock to a city for this year's final with COVID-19 restrictions being lifted throughout Europe, so the governing body will ideally choose a venue that can hold that many paying customers and is in a city with adequate transportation and accommodations. Barcelona, Paris, Rome, Munich, and Amsterdam are among the options listed by Ogden.

It's unclear when UEFA will announce its decision for the final's location.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Uefa Champions League#Wembley Stadium#European#Espn#English#Football League#The Champions League
Yardbarker

After refusing to wear NBA 75 jacket, Walt Frazier gets meme treatment

Walt Frazier marches to the beat of his own drum, and that has never been more apparent than it was at this year’s NBA All-Star Game. At halftime of the contest, the league hosted a grand ceremony to honor the 75 players who were selected as the greatest of all-time for the NBA’s 75th anniversary. Nearly every single honoree wore the dark blue jacket designed by the league specifically for the event … except for Frazier.
NBA
Yardbarker

Did Michael Jordan happen to upstage LeBron James in Cleveland?

Michael Jordan pulled up to this year’s NBA All-Star Game in a way that only he could. The retired Chicago Bulls legend made a surprise appearance at Sunday’s halftime ceremony honoring the 75 greatest players in NBA history. Many thought that Jordan, who owns the NASCAR team 23XI Racing, would not be at the All-Star Game after attending the Daytona 500 in Florida earlier in the day on Sunday. But Jordan hopped on a flight to Cleveland and made it on time to be honored at the NBA All-Star event.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Place
Rome, IT
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Juwan Howard explains his side of Michigan-Wisconsin fight

Michigan coach Juwan Howard refused to back down or apologize for his actions that helped escalate an on-court fight at the end of Saturday’s game. Howard confirmed in his postgame press conference that he was unhappy with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard’s decision to call timeout with a 15-point lead and 15 seconds remaining in the game. Howard felt that was “not fair” to Michigan. The Wolverines coach also added that the postgame scuffle was escalated by someone touching him, which he said was “very uncalled for.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Juwan Howard apologizes for actions after being banned by Michigan

Michigan coach Juwan Howard apologized Monday for his actions following his team’s loss to Wisconsin on Sunday. In a statement released Monday evening, Howard said he was “truly sorry” for how he had behaved in a scuffle during the postgame handshakes. He also apologized to Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, as well as to his players and Michigan fans. Howard added that he had to set a better example for his athletes, that there were no excuses, and that “this mistake will never happen again.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Yardbarker

Watch: Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev writes 'No War Please' after Dubai Championships semifinal win

The seventh-ranked Rublev wrote on the camera moments after wrapping up the win, which has become a common practice among professional tennis players in recent years. The 24-year-old's actions come as Russian troops have attacked Ukraine this week in "an invasion of a democratic country" that has "fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop", per the Associated Press and ESPN.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Formula 1 cancels Russian Grand Prix after Ukraine invasion

Yet another sports entity has distanced itself from Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine earlier this week. According to Matt Morlidge of Sky Sports and Nate Saunders of ESPN, Formula 1 has officially canceled this season's Russian Grand Prix scheduled for Sept. 25 in Sochi. "We are watching the...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Nebraska women's team suspends assistant Chuck Love, removes guard Ashley Scoggin from roster

Two key figures from Nebraska’s women’s basketball team made their exits this week, prompting a series of rumors regarding potential causes. Early Saturday the program announced that associate head coach Chuck Love had been suspended with pay over a “personal matter.” Shortly thereafter sharpshooting staring guard Ashley Scoggin disappeared from the online lineup.
OMAHA, NE
Yardbarker

Report: Aaron Rodgers to inform Packers of decision soon

On Tuesday, the NFL MVP appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" and said "there will be no decision about my future" that day. Then on Wednesday, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst indicated that there were "no deadlines" for a decision from the star quarterback, but "the earlier the better."
NFL
Yardbarker

Buccaneers, Steelers betting favorites to land Russell Wilson in trade

Probably the biggest "what if" story of the ongoing NFL offseason involves the future of seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady, who retired shortly after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs but nevertheless continues to be linked with supposed "better" contenders such as the San Francisco 49ers, his beloved childhood team.
NFL
Yardbarker

Arsenal climb higher in Premier League table with last-minute goal vs. Wolves

Arsenal only needed a draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers to climb into fifth in the Premier League table, but the club got even more with a pair of late goals to win, 2-1. The first goal for Arsenal tied the score in the 82nd minute when Nicolas Pépé controlled a pass inside the box, spun, and fired a shot into the back of the net. Less than 15 minutes later, Arsenal completed the comeback with a goal from Alexandre Lacazette in the fifth minute of stoppage time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Poland FA urge FIFA to make decision on World Cup playoff vs. Russia

As part of Friday's official UEFA decision to move this year's Champions League final from Saint Petersburg to Paris following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the European governing body announced "that Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams competing in UEFA competitions will be required to play their home matches at neutral venues until further notice."
UEFA
Yardbarker

Ukrainian Premier League suspended; footballers appeal for help to leave

Russia's invasion of Ukraine that began Wednesday evening ET continues to impact the international sports world ahead of the weekend. As Jack Rosser noted for the Evening Standard, the Ukrainian Premier League has suspended play after Ukraine declared martial law following the Russian invasion. Ukraine's top-flight had been on winter break but was set to restart this weekend, but those plans understandably have been scrapped for the foreseeable future.
UEFA
Yardbarker

49ers' Jimmie Ward doubt Tom Brady will come out of retirement

At this point, an NFL fan would likely have to be actively avoiding rumors to not know seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady has been linked with a trade that would allow him to play for the San Francisco 49ers, his favorite childhood team, through at least the 2022 season. For that to happen, Brady would have to convince the 49ers his previous retirement announcement wasn't a true farewell to the game, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would have to send the 44-year-old's playing rights to San Francisco.
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

29K+
Followers
33K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy