Virtual learning to continue for OKCPS on Thursday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Students in Oklahoma City will be staying home another day as winter weather is expected to continue in the Sooner State.
Oklahoma City Public Schools announced that students will continue to learn from home on Thursday, Feb. 24.‘No family should have to go through what we went through,’ Oklahoma father who lost son in KIA fire reacts to new recall
Officials say students should log-in on their own from home via Canvas.
You can always follow closings, delays, and virtual learning news on our closing page
All OKCPS school buildings and offices will remain closed, and employees should work from home.Family claims there’s proof victim of former Oklahoma City officer Daniel Holtzclaw recanted
Also, all activities have been canceled and curbside meal service will not be available on Thursday.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0