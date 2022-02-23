ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virtual learning to continue for OKCPS on Thursday

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Students in Oklahoma City will be staying home another day as winter weather is expected to continue in the Sooner State.

Oklahoma City Public Schools announced that students will continue to learn from home on Thursday, Feb. 24.

Officials say students should log-in on their own from home via Canvas.

All OKCPS school buildings and offices will remain closed, and employees should work from home.

Also, all activities have been canceled and curbside meal service will not be available on Thursday.

